Upcoming Autumn/Winter 2018 Trends and How to Wear Them

It may only be summer, but it’s good to have upcoming fashion trends on your radar so that you can start to plan your seasonal wardrobe. From leather to logos, here are a few things you might want to invest in over the coming months.

Go wild

Throw away the preconceptions you have that animal print is tacky. This trend is back in a big way, with this year’s autumn/winter catwalks awash with everything from leopard to zebra. The trend might call for wild print head to toe but think less Kat Slater and more Balenciaga, and you’ll stay on the right track.

Sci-fi silver

When Karl Lagerfeld placed a giant Chanel rocket in the centre of the Grand Palais, we knew that intergalactic fashion was in and where would a futuristic feel be without a splash of silver? Chanel’s models were donned in astronaut print dresses and quilted space blankets while Christopher Kane embraced the sequins.

Love leather

Invest in a leather dress this season, and you won’t just be on trend, but you’ll be showing everyone that you mean business. Hemlines were kept short at Miu Miu, but at Loewe, ankle-length was in and paired with a waist-cinching belt. This was the most dominant material on the catwalks, and it wasn’t all black.

Silk from head to toe

When you think of silk, you probably think of delicate Hermes scarves and considering what was on offer on the catwalks you’d be absolutely right. The French designer Marine Serre created one-off dresses and skirts from the finest silks and, similarly, Moschino cut silk into slinky 50’s shapes. Richard Quinn may have gone overboard with this one a little, but who are we to say?

Nutty chestnut

Designers referenced the seventies with shearlings, browns and crochet but nothing was as present as chestnut brown. Chloe embraced an otherwise prudish colour with dresses that were slashed at the waist, and Tory Burch, Coach 1941, and Etro graced us with soft suede chestnut trench jackets that are bound to stand the test of time.

Logo mania

Statement logos have been up and down the catwalks for some time now, but this autumn be prepared to see them on absolutely everything from waistbelts to shoes. It’s time to declare your allegiance to your favourite fashion houses.

Pleasing pleats

Whether you choose to wear your pleats with trousers like Valentino or with chunky creepers a la Sacai, you need to make sure that they have an attitude. There was no sign of pleats paired with a smart blouse although there’s no denying that Lanvin’s chiffon maxi dress turned heads.

Not one jacket…but two

Have you ever left the house wishing that you had an extra layer? Well, this winter you won’t look out of style when you step up your layering game. One glimpse at Balenciaga’s catwalk and you’ll have seen enormous bold coats layered on top of a slightly thinner waterproof jacket or Roksanda that paired quilt with fur.

Be modest

Experimentation with female sexuality was all the rage with some designers who decided to cover up silhouettes with plus size dresses, high necklines and extreme layers. These layers also saw some traditional tailoring by Alexander McQueen and Stella McCartney.