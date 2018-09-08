One of the most comfortable styles of jeans is the Boyfriend jean. That’s the whole idea behind stealing your boyfriend’s favorite pair of jeans. They fit you in a way that your own jeans don’t. They are soft and comfortable and one of the most popular styles out there.
Boyfriend jeans are cuffed, loose and they even have just a touch of masculinity to them. It’s the kind of look that is perfect for the laid-back look. It’s a style that is borrowed from the effortless look of the boy. It can also be dressed up if you need it to be. Check out these 93 Adorable Boyfriend Jean Styles For Women:
- Casual Style
A Loose pair of jeans that have some holes in it. This is a very casual style.
2. Cuffed Jeans
A great style like this is cute and casual. Great for the summer.
3. Long Sweater Style
Another casual style that has loose jeans and a long sweater go perfectly together.
4. Fun Styles
These styles are easy to put together and they look so comfortable.
5. Jeans and A T-shirt
There is nothing more comfortable than a pair of jeans and a t-shirt.
6. A Ripped Style
Ripped jeans are never going to go out of style. You can go wrong with a cool style like this one.
7. Dress It Up
This is a great example of how you can dress up a pair of jeans.
8. Date Night
This is an amazing look that you can totally wear on your next day. It’s simple but still dressy enough for dinner.
9. Distressed Style
A fun style like this could easily be worn to a BBQ or to a family event. It’s comfortable and easy to put together.
10. Fashionable Looks
If you didn’t think that you could really dress up a pair of jeans, then you were wrong. Here is a great example of a classy outfit with a pair of white jeans.
11. Cool Styling
What more could you want from a style? Go meet your friends for brunch or a day of shopping.
12. High Styles
A great style that is both cool and classic.
13. Casual Styling
This style looks casual and comfortable.
14. Loose Looks
A style like this is sure to keep you warm. It couldn’t look more comfortable.
15. Office Styles
This would be a great outfit for a day at the office or a meeting. It’s a classic style with the blazer.
16. Day Wear
Another example of a casual outfit that you can wear anywhere.
17. Add Some Style
A great style that is both fashionable but so comfortable.
18. Trendy Styles
Cool styles like this don’t come around every day. Try out this look and you will love it.
19. Baggy Styles
From top to bottom, these Boyfriend jeans are baggy.
20. Simple and Cool
If you like to have simple looks that keep you cozy, then you will love this style.
21. Tank Top Styles
Tank tops always look amazing with jeans, especially these ones.
22. Classic Looks
This is a great look if you are out meeting your friends for the day.
23. High Waisted
These high-waisted jeans always look great with crop tops.
24. Layers
If you love layers, then you are sure to love this overall style.
25. Classic Styling
Jeans and a button down are always great looks.
26. Great Looks
We can’t help but love a great style like this one.
27. Model Styles
We just love her see-through top and all the blacks together look great with a pair of jeans.
28. Bright Styles
If you want to make your look pop, then add some bright colors. The blazer and shoes are the perfect additions to make this style even more amazing.
29. Gorgeous Looks
This is a well put together look that you can wear to your next birthday party.
30. Bold Looks
The long jacket really completes this look.
31. The Leather Look
A style like this one is totally cool. Leather always looks good with loose jeans.
32. Cropped Styles
Loose jeans and a crop top is the perfect look.
33. Stunning Styles
This is totally a power outfit that will make you feel in control.
34. Sexy Styles
This style is not only bold but sexy too.
35. Gorgeous Wraps
Jeans always go well with these long wraps.
36. Pretty Styles
A simple button down is all you need to create this classic look.
37. Trendy New Styles
This style is trendy and very fashionable right now.
38. Shirt Designs
Another great example of how well jeans and a simple t-shirt go together.
39. Add Heels
These heels are incredible and they look so great with jeans.
40. Sweet Styles
How can you not feel in control of your day with an awesome outfit like this one?
41. Celebrity Styles
Even celebrities like this one know how to rock the Boyfriend jean.
42. Cool Vibing
The jeans here are a little bit tighter but looser in the waist.
43. Conservative Styles
Whether you are looking for a conservative style or an edgy one, Boyfriends jeans can fit in anywhere.
44. Casually Cool
Sneakers and jeans always mean that you want to have a style that is comfortable.
46. Neutral Styles
Neutrals are always great with jeans.
47. Add Some Sparkle
If you want to dress your jeans up for a night out on the top, this is the perfect style for you.
48. T-shirt Looks
Another perfect T-shirt style.
49. Sweet New Look
Another simple style that is easy to put together.
50. Denim on Denim Looks
Denim on denim is a very popular look right now.
51. Ripped Jeans
If you are a fan of jeans with a lot of holes, then you are sure to love this style.
52. The Boy Style
Having the Boyfriend jean is all about being casual and comfortable.
53. Comfy Looks
Not only are these looks very popular right now but they are comfortable as well.
54. Cool New Styles
An amazing style that you are sure to love.
55. Cool Jeans
A tighter jean gives you a completely different look.
56. Loose and Ripped
Ripped jeans come in many shapes and styles.
57. Socialite Style
A great look that will make you feel like you are living the socialite life.
58. Faded Jeans
The sky is the limit for the colors that you can get with the Boyfriend jean.
59. Metallic Looks
This is a very cool shirt that goes well with the jeans.
60. Great Shape
These jeans have a really good shape to them.
61. Darker Styles
A great style that you are sure to love because of the darker shades.
62. Spotted Styles
These jeans are super cool because of the spots.
63. Scarf Styles
Scarves always go well with a laid back relaxed style.
64. Polished Styles
This is another great way to dre4ss up a simple pair of jeans.
65. Short Styles
The loose fit of these jeans goes well with a midriff-baring shirt.
66. Leopard Prints
These leopard print shoes are the best way to complement a very casual look.
67. Edgy Styles
Kristen Stewart is the Queen of casual and she knows how to rock a relaxed look.
68. Gomez Style
Selena Gomez is also doing a great job of rocking out this look.
69. Striped Look
This is a cute look that you can wear anywhere.
70. Big Holes
There’s just something about ripped jeans that just make girls smile.
71. Bold Choices
Chrissy Teigen has amazing fashion sense as we can see here.
72. Share Your Style
Have a matching day with your friend and see what you come up with.
73. Loose Shirts
If your shirt is loose, that can provide you a pretty great look as well.
74. Awesome Looks
These looks are trendy but so easy to put together.
75. Fresh Style
You don’t get more casual than this style.
76. Street Style
Another comfortable look that will keep you stylish.
77. Great Layers
Another layered look that you are sure to love.
78. Leather Vibes
This style is a great look for the fall.
79. Heels and Jeans
This whole look makes for a great style.
80. Black Looks
The black shirt with the leopard print looks amazing together.
81. Acid Wash
Acid wash with a cool crop top is the perfect look.
82. Model Styling
Look and feel like a model with this style.
83. Bold and Fresh
Another great look that is sure to make you happy.
84. Striped Style
A simple style that you are sure to love.
85. Short and Simple
These jeans just got to the ankle and they are super cute.
86. Stylish Jeans
Another great example of the Boyfriend jean.
87. Different Looks
This great look is sure to turn heads.
88. Cool Shades
A great style that is complete with shades.
89. Black Styling
We love the sharpness to this style.
90. Sexy Tank
Tank tops are always sexy with jeans.
91. Fur Styles
These jeans look so comfortable!
92. Sweet Styling
A cool look that you are sure to fall in love with.
93. Painters Jeans
This look is ultra casual. She’s just out running errands, but she couldn’t look more fashionable. This awesome style is sure to please you and we love the ripped jeans. Overall, this is a great example of the Boyfriend jean.