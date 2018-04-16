How to make money while shopping?

Shopping is supposed to take your money, so how is it possible that you can make money while shopping? It may sound strange that you can make money while shopping, but it is possible! The existence of reward sites that pay you when you access or purchase from select online stores through them makes the wonder of making money while shopping happen. You don’t need to buy from the reward sites. The only thing you need is to treat them as a gateway to different online stores.

There are several sites that cater to this type of service, so you have a bunch to choose from. But one thing you need to remember is that not all sites offer the same rates, and not all sites offer the same stores. So it’s always good to look around and window shop for the best offers! One good tool is a comparison table that can help you compare different reward sites to see which site suits your shopping needs best! Below are just a couple of sites that offer these services:

MyPoints

The first site is MyPoints. With a spending of $20, you are given as much as $10 gift card. This is a reward program for shoppers that allows you to make money through shopping, taking surveys, and reading emails. They also offer valuable coupons that you can use on the sites they have listed, so it will give you a whole assortment of benefits that you can use when shopping, so you can either spend less or pocket some money. There are several ways you can redeem your points as well, including receiving the money in your PayPal account, donating it to charity, redeeming a gift card, and booking travel tickets.

Cash Fusion

When you sign up with Cash Fusion, you are awarded a $5 instant cash bonus. Besides getting points when you shop through the site, you can also click ads and do surveys to earn more. They also offer you an option to listen to radio and you could also watch videos to earn money. Other methods of earning that they offer includes paying you to post on forums.

Swagbucks

This is an online platform that allows you to earn points when you shop. Their points can be redeemed for coupons, gift cards, and sweepstakes entries. The company also offers a smartphone applications for Android and iPhone. They allow you to shop with brands like Walmart, Amazon, and Macy’s. All you need is to log in then click on the store you would like to shop at and once you get your preferred retailer, by clicking on the link, you will get some points. In addition to the payout for buying, you are paid a $5 sign up bonus, too!

While shopping online, you could look for sites that award you points when you shop through them. This is a way to make money shopping. There are many apps out there that offer you points when you shop through links to stores they have on their platform. You only need to click on those links and your points are deposited. The points can be redeemed in coupons or you can choose to receive money in your PayPal account. So don’t just be resourceful when it comes to finding the best items when shopping, be resourceful on how you get them, too!