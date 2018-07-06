How to Have the Greatest Night’s Sleep Ever

We all have busy lives, whether we’re raising children, working, or combining the two. The fast pace of our lives means that we need a lot of energy reserves simply to get us through a typical day, and that means that we need as much high-quality sleep as possible. High quality sleep is comfortable and unbroken, meaning that you’ll wake up feeling refreshed and ready to go, rather than waking up wondering where the last few hours went. If you wish that you could have better-quality sleep, take a look at our handy three-point guide.

Royalty Free Photo

Switch Off the Mobile Phone

As a society, we’re all glued to our mobile phone, and while they can be incredibly helpful and entertaining during the day, not to mention a vital communication or work tool, they can be hugely detrimental to our sleep patterns at night. Scientists have shown that the blue light emitted by our phones is less than restful and can make it much harder to get a good night’s sleep. To combat this, switch your phone off at least half an hour before you go to bed; there’s nothing that won’t wait until morning and you’ll then feel much more energized and ready to deal with whatever greets you.

Perk Up Your Pillow

It’s impossible to sleep well when you’re uncomfortable, which is why your mattress is one of the most important items in the home. You should turn it on a regular basis and replace it when it no longer provides the comfort and support you need. It’s obvious that our body needs to be comfortable when we sleep, but we shouldn’t neglect head comfort too. Poor quality pillows can leave you with a stiff neck or headache and can disturb your sleep, so it pays to find a pillow that’s just perfect for your needs. If you suffer from neck pain, then the waterbase pillow from Mediflow could be an ideal solution. Its firmness can be customized, and it’s been shown to provide excellent neck support which in turn contributes to a brilliant sleep.

Create a Peaceful Atmosphere

We’ve already seen how important it is to switch mobile phones off before bedtime, but we can still be distracted by everyday stresses such as family, work or financial concerns, or by loud noises and bright lights from television sets. Before turning off your bedroom light, take a period of time to relax and let the stresses of the day just ease away. Meditating at night can greatly increase the quality of sleep you experience, so take ten minutes or so to concentrate on nothing but the quiet and stillness around you. Like any exercise, meditation may seem difficult at first, but the more you do it the easier it gets.

Switching off your mobile phones and television sets earlier, meditating and letting go of your daily stresses, and investing in a superior quality pillow and mattress can change the way you sleep forever. Having a great night’s sleep can transform every aspect of your life: you’ll feel brighter and more alert, happier and full of energy, and that’s something that everyone around you will notice. Isn’t it time that you took your sleep seriously?