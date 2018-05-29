How Any Woman Can File An Insurance Claim

As a female driver or a business owner there will come a time when you have to file an insurance claim. It doesn’t matter how cautious or careful you are, accidents happen and they happen when you least expect them. A claim is basically just when you are asking your insurance company to compensate you for damages that you have sustained. It could be after a car accident or have a tree has fallen on your office building. This is the reason that you pay out that hefty monthly fee for insurance in the first place and you always want your provider to intervene on your behalf as quickly as possible. So, what do you really need to know about filing a claim to make the process smoother and easier?

Get A Police Report

Whatever the situation is, it is always best to have another individual take down the details of the accident. Whether, you have just been in a car wreck or a thief broke into your office, you are probably going to be shaken up and somewhat traumatized. This means that you really won’t be in the best state of mind to recount what exactly happened detail for detail. The police could also come in handy in the event that the other party in the accident gets hostile or the thief tries to return to the scene of the crime. In addition to this, the police can quickly dispatch or ambulances, two trucks, or fire assistance, in the event that these services are needed. When everything is all said and done, you will have a certified police report that you can use to help file your claim.

Gather All Your Insurance Information

Just remember that you always have the option of filing bad faith claims in the event that you feel your insurance company as treated you wrong or unfairly. That being said, once you have your police report, you want to go ahead and gather all the other essential information that you are going to need before contacting your insurance provider. Gather your insurance cards, take pictures of the incident, and document everything. This will not only speed up the process, but it will ensure that you are ready for any questions that your provider has.

Contact The Insurance Company

Once you have everything you need all gathered up, you would be ready to make that call to your insurance provider. They are probably going to ask you for a variety of different information, which you probably already have gathered up. If you have been in a vehicle accident, the provider can let you know where you need to take the car and what towing services you can use if needed. They might even be able to arrange a rental vehicle if you have the proper coverage.

If the event that your office has been damaged or broken into the provider can help you find a repair company to make the necessary repairs to the office. Speaking with the agent will get the claim started and from here the provider should dispatch out a specialist to evaluate the situation and eventually you should be able to collect your compensation.