When Your Girlfriend Talks, What Is She Really Saying?

Its no secret that men have an incredibly difficult time understanding what women are really saying. Sure, they both speak the same language, but when a women talks, her phrases usually mean something totally different than expected. If you misread her, you could be in for a world of hurt, so we have assembled this simple guide to help you understand what your women really means when she speaks.
*Note: If you have a bad memory, we suggest you to print this page out and keep it in your pocket. You never know when your girlfriend is going to spring one of these seemingly harmless phrases on you. It is always best to be prepared!
She says: I think I need some space
Translation: Stop bothering me loser!
When your girlfriend says she needs some space, she may or may not want to break up with you. But one thing is for sure: you are being too annoying! But, the traditional definition of annoying doesn’t always apply here. What you may construe as normal behavior might be annoying for her.
For example, if you constantly call her to tell her your recent achievements playing World of Warcraft, or feel the need to call her and describe the latest episode of your favorite anime cartoon, she will probably be annoyed. While this is considered normal, even borderline romantic activity to you, she does not appreciate it.
Remedy: To fix this situation, figure out what you are doing that I annoying her and try to stop. Or even better, if you wish to maintain a relationship with any women for longer than a week, stop playing World of Warcraft and watching anime. That usually works best.
She says: I am not looking for a relationship right now
Translation: I am not looking for a relationship with you!
This usually occurs very early into a relationship. What it really means is that she made a mistake going out with you and is deeply regretting it now. Maybe she thought she could get over the fact that you still live in your parents basement (even though you’re 35), or that your addiction to Justin Timberlake could be overlooked, but it is just not the case.
Remedy: It is sad, but if you have gotten to this point, your relationship is pretty much over. The best thing to do is be a man, and go tell all your friends how bad of a person she was and that she smelled like broccoli. This usually helps. Or, you could just listen to your Justin Timberlake CD and eat ice cream until all your worries are drowned in 5 pints of Ben & Jerry’s half baked. Either way works…
She says: I think we need a break
Translation: I want to see if there are any better guys on the market!
If things are going well, women don’t need a break. By nature, most women like being in monogamous relationships. So, if she says she needs a break, she is either looking for someone better than you, or has already found someone and wants to make her move without making you angry.
Remedy: if she says she wants a break, agree with her. Then, go and find the best looking girl you can, and start dating her! (If you play World of Warcraft or think anime is high quality TV, you may have to pay cash for this. But hey, this is just one of the costs of being epic, right?) Sooner or later, she will either see the mistake she made leaving you, or you will run out of cash, your lady friend will find another sugar daddy to hang around with, and you will have to retreat to your parents basement to find a new way to socialize with women.
She says: Where is this relationship going?
Translation: This relationship has no future. Make a move or I am gone!
If you have been in a relationship for a long period of time, but things have stopped progressing, this question is sure to come up. Usually, it makes an appearance at a coffee shop or at the end of a date. You are usually caught off guard by this question. This relationship is not over yet, but it is coming very close.
Remedy: you could do one of two things to fix this situation. 1. You could change your behavior and make a commitment to her, like move in together, get a dog together, or maybe even propose or 2. You could take the easy way out: accept that you are boring and have nothing going for you. After the date, as you are walking away, you should take out your cell phone and send her a text ending the relationship right there. Use ambiguous phrases to make yourself sound smart while throwing in a few off color insults. The manly thing to do is dump her first before she has a chance to dump you. Life is all about ego preservation!
She says: I think we should be just friends
Translation: You are not boyfriend material or I met someone better than you, but I don’t want to hurt your feelings
This one really hurts. It usually happens out of the blue, and you well have a very difficult time seeing it coming. This relationship is pretty much over. There is a very good chance that she has found someone smarter, better looking, and who doesn’t still watch Dragon ball-Z to replace you. Since you never showed any manly characteristics to begin with, there is no risk for her making this move. And hey, if you try to do something, she will just call the replacement boyfriend she found and get him to take care of you.
Remedy: There really is no remedy for this situation. Chances are, you need to make yourself a better person, and then find a way to make her feel bad she left you. While this may sound difficult, it is easily achievable with a little bit of imagination.
It is extremely difficult to effectively communicate with women. But, if you look out for the above phrases and react quickly when they come up, you are sure to keep your ego from being bruised, and you may even save your relationship…but probably not, though. If your girlfriend says any of the things above to you, it is pretty much over, and there is a high probability that you are a loser.
Oh well, at least you are still good at Warcraft, right?
Again, this article is horribly written. Your stock photo selection is completely unrelated to your sections. Your article substance is completely unsupported. The constant references to World of Warcraft makes is appear you are ranting about a specific boyfriend and not offering a journalistic article.
As far as the actual point of the article, I suggest you look at the communication problem in another light. Perhaps the misreading men sometimes have with what women are saying is not the fault in the interpretation by the man but rather the ability to communicate of the woman. If you want to learn how to operate as a intuitive member of society, you need to see things from other's points of view.
This is a humor article.
Really, articles like this can make a guy even more hurt and confused. These “she says” and “translation” things are EXTREMELY general.
Each girl is unique, and her saying she needs space or wants a break really doesn't mean the worst. You have to decide for yourself what it means, which really shows how well you know your girlfriend. That being said, general advice here for guys, if she asks for a “break” or “space” just GIVE HER EXACTLY THAT; ex communicate, but don't be ridiculous about it (in other words only talk to her if she talks to you, and even then keep it short and to the point).
I'm in a “break” scenario here with my girlfriend and I'll admit it scared the hell out of me when she asked for it. But I thought about it, and all you can do is leave her alone. Girls love attention whether they admit it or not, and when you're partner realizes she's not getting any from you (and especially if she sees you around looking all sunshine and smiles, even if you're really not feeling that way) she'll want to know what you're up to. If she really likes you, she'll contact you before you expect it and voila; you're talking again. Be nice, be kind, be that guy she fell for when you first started dating; she'll take notice for sure. Keep your heads up fellas, women go through tons of moodswings/phases, sometimes they're called “anti-boyfriend” phases. In the mean time, keep yourself occupied and live your life outside of your relationship. When the girl comes back NICE JOB; if not, well now you can move on to new things.
Really, articles like this can make a guy even more hurt and confused. These “she says” and “translation” things are EXTREMELY general.nEach girl is unique, and her saying she needs space or wants a break really doesn’t mean the worst. You have to decide for yourself what it means, which really shows how well you know your girlfriend. That being said, general advice here for guys, if she asks for a “break” or “space” just GIVE HER EXACTLY THAT; ex communicate, but don’t be ridiculous about it (in other words only talk to her if she talks to you, and even then keep it short and to the point). nI’m in a “break” scenario here with my girlfriend and I’ll admit it scared the hell out of me when she asked for it. But I thought about it, and all you can do is leave her alone. Girls love attention whether they admit it or not, and when you’re partner realizes she’s not getting any from you (and especially if she sees you around looking all sunshine and smiles, even if you’re really not feeling that way) she’ll want to know what you’re up to. If she really likes you, she’ll contact you before you expect it and voila; you’re talking again. Be nice, be kind, be that guy she fell for when you first started dating; she’ll take notice for sure. Keep your heads up fellas, women go through tons of moodswings/phases, sometimes they’re called “anti-boyfriend” phases. In the mean time, keep yourself occupied and live your life outside of your relationship. When the girl comes back NICE JOB; if not, well now you can move on to new things.
Really, articles like this can make a guy even more hurt and confused. These “she says” and “translation” things are EXTREMELY general.nEach girl is unique, and her saying she needs space or wants a break really doesn’t mean the worst. You have to decide for yourself what it means, which really shows how well you know your girlfriend. That being said, general advice here for guys, if she asks for a “break” or “space” just GIVE HER EXACTLY THAT; ex communicate, but don’t be ridiculous about it (in other words only talk to her if she talks to you, and even then keep it short and to the point). nI’m in a “break” scenario here with my girlfriend and I’ll admit it scared the hell out of me when she asked for it. But I thought about it, and all you can do is leave her alone. Girls love attention whether they admit it or not, and when you’re partner realizes she’s not getting any from you (and especially if she sees you around looking all sunshine and smiles, even if you’re really not feeling that way) she’ll want to know what you’re up to. If she really likes you, she’ll contact you before you expect it and voila; you’re talking again. Be nice, be kind, be that guy she fell for when you first started dating; she’ll take notice for sure. Keep your heads up fellas, women go through tons of moodswings/phases, sometimes they’re called “anti-boyfriend” phases. In the mean time, keep yourself occupied and live your life outside of your relationship. When the girl comes back NICE JOB; if not, well now you can move on to new things.
okay she says she loves me and wants me but thinks we are too different to be together what the hell does this mean?
FUCK THAT, I do whatever I want. If she doesn’t like World of Warcraft, deal with it. I can find some other hot bitches who won’t bitch about what I do and just enjoy the time.
This is a horrible, biased, mean spirited article, and should be taken down before a worried guy comes along and thinks this is how women think and how women treat men. This article insults both men AND women.