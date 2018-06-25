What Makes Cruiser Bikes Special?

Cruiser bikes are a certain category of bicycles which many people find lovely and comfortable for leisure. Previously known as `motobikes’, cruiser bikes are alternatively called `beach cruisers’ and they are damn special for integrating powerful styling with balloon tires, direct steel construction, single-speed drivetrain and upright seating position.

Although cruiser bikes feature weighty and balloon tires, causing them to cruise at a slow rate, many people take priority in using them. Obviously, cruiser bikes have been categorized under the sorts of road bicycles featuring middleweight or heavyweight styles.

Wondering Why Cruiser Bikes Are So Special?

If you’re not very acquainted with cruiser bikes, you might not know why they are so special. Quite frankly, cruiser bikes are very slow if compared to racing and mountain bikes which are known for immense speed. However, they still pack interesting features which distinguish them from the latter bicycle types. Besides being affordable, cruiser bikes are stylish and they are damn ideal for short casual journeys and for rides during vacations.

Basically, cruiser bikes are non-racing bicycles built to cover average distances along paved roads. In addition to their immense durability, cruiser bikes have been in existence for long and it can be recalled that their popularity spanned the United States, making them the country’s most popular bicycles from the 1930s towards the 1950s. Although they recorded extremely low sales at a time, they were ultimately revived and have remained relevant since the 1990s.

All through the 1930s and 1940s, cruiser bikes enjoyed immense success. At that time, paperboys and bicycle couriers commonly used them. Over the years, cruiser bikes have remained distinct from several other bicycle types in the sense that they combine large tires with single-speed mechanicals and heavyweight styles– the weight of certain cruiser models exceeds 50 pounds.

Why Are Cruiser Bikes Called `Beach Cruisers’’?

Around the late 1960s, cruiser bikes had already become outdated following the arrival of `English lacer’ in the early 1960s. Also in 1972, derailleur-equipped vehicles had already emerged. The `English racer’ soon attracted interest from US company, Schwinn, that started manufacturing its own model of the product in the late 1950s. The `English racer’ came in lightweight models (weighing averagely 37.5 pounds) with thinner tires, higher wheels and three-speed gearing. Besides, the models boasted higher capacity to climb hills.

The adult market was hugely dominated by the derailleur-equipped sport bicycles and this further diverted consumers’ attention from cruiser bikes. Nevertheless, cruiser bikes were still relevant for leisure and utility purposes particularly at the beach. As a result of this, they were given the name “beach cruisers’’.

Meanwhile, the term "beach cruisers'' is said to have originated from Larry McNeely who, in 1976, invented and made it the Trade Mark for the manufacturing of the present-day Beach Cruiser.

The Sale of Cruiser Bikes

Cruiser bicycles, which became obsolete at some time, have continued garnering great sales over the years. In order to appreciate the low-tech but exciting facet of cycling, many urban areas now own clubs which finance cruiser rides regularly.