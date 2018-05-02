Top Celebrities Who Love Anime

Over the past 30 years, anime fandom has grown worldwide. With anime subs available throughout cable TV and network along with anime streaming sites such as KissAnime or AnimeSeason, the anime fanbase has flourished into more than just ‘Typical Otaku’. There are equally many celebrities who love watching anime!

You’d be amazed to know which celebrities in following fields; music, sports, film, and TV are just as into Pokémon, Neon Genesis Evangelion, Cowboy Bebop, and other anime staples as you are. Numerous of these well-known anime fans have even had their fandom change their work. Take a peek at the list of celebrities who are into anime.

Robin Williams

The late Robin Williams has been named as a nerd long ago, but loads of people don’t know that anime was one of numerous nerdy fascinations in his life. In 2013, the comedian revealed that he was a fan of Blood: The Last Vampire, Cowboy Bebop, Neon Genesis Evangelion, Akira, and Ghost in the Shell. The latter also showed interest in seeing Fullmetal Alchemist!

Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey is a former UFC champion that does not only train for fights in the Octagon – the latter equally trains hard at Pokémon Stadium. In several interviews, the former women’s bantamweight champion stated that she loves Dragon Ball Z and is a big Pokémon fan as well. The beautiful fighter once said that she had a ‘cartoon crush’ on Vegeta. Rousey was also spotted dressing up as Pikachu for an ESPN advert!

Zac Efron

The wonderful Zac Efron expressed his inner otaku in a conference revealing his Death Note fandom. Actually, Efron was in negotiations for a role in a possible American movie edition of the anime, nonetheless it never came to fruition. He’s perhaps disappointed at the fact that an American Death Note didn’t go around pre-production, but in some way Dirty Grandpa was made!

Tobey Maguire

Tobey Maguire may have acted as Peter Parker in Spider-Man, but he’s just as great in real life. The latter revealed in conferences that he’s a big fan of the original Macross series and Robotech. Moreover, his production company obtained the film rights for Robotech in 2007, in which he featured himself as the lead. However, he lost the rights in 2015 to Sony!

Quentin Tarantino

The much-admired film director of The Hateful Eight and Pulp Fiction is apparently an otaku at heart. Tarantino is a big fan of Ghost in the Shell and Blood: The Last Vampire. He even went the extra miles by personally requesting that Production I.G, the animation workplace behind both of the aforesaid shows, produce the animated sequences in Tarantino’s Kill Bill!

Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves isn’t pleased with just being John Wick and Neo. He desperately wants to be Spike Spiegel as well! The latter is a big fan of Cowboy Bebop and was striving to get an American film edition off the ground with him being featured as the lead. Regrettably, he mentioned in a conference that this project would cost half a billion dollars. It has since been abandoned!

