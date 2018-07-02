Top 5 Reasons to Consider a Career in Data Science

“Data scientist” is one of the hottest IT jobs of the moment right now.

But how much of this is true, and how much is just conjecture?

Typically, most things that sound too good to be true usually are. However, with the case of data science careers, this isn’t the case. Companies both large and small are fiercely competing to find employees who can analyze data and present the findings in a way that helps companies understand how to improve.

But what’s so great about being a data scientist? Read on to learn the top 5 reasons you should consider a career in this field.

1. Experience Requirements

How many times have you looked at a job application that says “5+ years experience required,” and thought to yourself, “How am I supposed to get this experience if no one will hire me without any?”

Everyone has experienced this frustrating catch-22 at some point in their lives. But luckily, you likely won’t run into this problem as much if you pursue a career in data science.

This is because data science is such a new field, that coming by candidates with loads of experience is nearly impossible. You will find that many companies are willing to take a chance on young candidates with little to no experience, as long as they have the right know-how.

2. Many Majors of Choice

For many college students, choosing a major is an incredibly tough decision, and many end up regretting their major of choice down the road.

In fact, according to a recent report by the Strada Education Network, about 36 percent of students wish they’d had chosen a different major.

Luckily, because data science is such a new field, many universities don’t have this major available yet. This means that companies are willing to hire data scientists from a job variety of backgrounds.

Majoring in mathematics, computer science, engineering, or even social sciences will help prepare you for a career in data science.

3. The Coolness Factor

It used to be that anything having to do with the word science would never be associated with the word cool.

But, times have changed, and scientists are basically the new athletes when it comes to having a career that others envy. In fact, data scientist was voted the “sexiest job of the 21st century”, according the the prestigious Harvard Business Review.

This is because many data scientists get the opportunity to work with cool startups as well as big companies like Amazon, Facebook, and Google. Basically, everyone wants a data scientist on their team, but it’s not so easy for everyone to acquire one.

4. Work Options

Speaking of cool places to work like Google, one of the other major reasons data science is worth considering is due to the variety of options when it comes to work environments.

Geographically speaking, salaries and demand are highest on the West Coast. However, there’s a need for data scientists in every region of the country.

And, all sorts of industries are looking to hire data scientists, from the pharmacy industry to the gaming industry.

5. Salary

Last but not least, we can’t forget to mention the money.

Data scientists have a comfortable starting salary, as well as a very high earning potential. The annual base salary is around $100,000, and only goes up as you gain experience.