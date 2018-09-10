Top 5 Must-Know Tips for Setting Up a Wedding Website

These days, it seems like nearly every couple has a wedding website.

And, it makes sense why! Wedding websites are the perfect place to share with your guests info about your wedding that’s too complicated or long to put into an invitation.

Plus, as the big day creeps up, a website is a great place to keep all of your friends in the loop about everything that’s going on.

However, when many people sit down to create a website, they often find themselves at a loss as to what exactly they should include and how they should set it up.

Don’t worry. We’ve made it easy for you. Check out these five tips for setting up a wedding website.

1. Stay on Theme

You’ve likely put a lot of time and effort into creating your wedding’s theme and color palette, so get the most use out of it by including it with your wedding website!

For example, if your wedding is country-chic, make that apparent on your website. If it’s a sophisticated black-tie event, make sure your site exudes the same level of sophistication as well.

2. Don’t Mention Invites Only

There’s this idea floating around that because it’s your special day, you don’t need to worry about anyone else’s feelings but your own.

But, let’s face it, rudeness is rudeness.

Likely, there are some events that not everybody is included in, such as the bridesmaid luncheon or the rehearsal dinner. But, everyone will have access to your site, and you don’t want people feeling left out.

Therefore, leave the exclusive invites off the site and share those separately so no one feels left out.

3. Use a Password

Most wedding platforms give you the option to password-protect your site, and it’s one we definitely recommend you take advantage of.

From your venue to your mailing address to your wedding date (hello, wedding crashers!), there’s a lot of info on there that you probably don’t want to share with the general public.

You can also upgrade to a custom password that will make it easier for guests to remember when they login.

4. Include All Important Details

The main point of a wedding website is to keep guests in the loop as to what’s going on during your important day. So, make sure you include all relative information.

Here’s some info you definitely want to include on your website:

Your Wedding’s Location : Make sure details are easy for non-locals to understand, especially in terms of parking)

Make sure details are easy for non-locals to understand, especially in terms of parking) Where to Stay: Be sure to mention a hotel block of that’s what you did

What to Do in the Area: Guests really appreciate any recommendations for restaurant, shopping, museums, attractions,etc

Schedule for the wedding weekend

Preferred contact info

Registry (You can look here for 20 Best Wedding Registry Ideas Everyone Can Enjoy)

Honeymoon info

What to wear

Your love story (People always want to know how you met!)

A few engagement photos

Bridal party: Names, photos, and a couple lines about how you know each other is great

Don’t Opt for Online RSVPing

While the online RSVP feature may seem very tempting, think about the last time you posted about an event online.

Likely, people who didn’t RSVP showed up and people who did ended up bailing. Obviously, people know your wedding day is a lot bigger than some Facebook event. But still, online RSVPs typically aren’t taken as seriously as cards, so it’s best to go the traditional route here.

With these tips, you should have an awesome wedding site!