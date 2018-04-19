Tips for Planning a Night at a Male Revue with Your Friends

There’s no question that going out with all your friends can be a great way to spend an evening. From having drinks and dinner, to spending a night with your favorite Channing Tatum movie, there are more than a few ways to enjoy your evening.

However, are you ready to mix it up a little from the usual dancing or drinks? If so, you should consider going to a male revue show.

This is something new and fun that you and all your friends can enjoy. If you are in charge of making the plans, use the tips here to ensure everyone has a great time.

After all, the devil’s in the details when it comes to planning a great night out with all your friends!

Find the Perfect Partners in Crime

To ensure your night at a male revue show is a ton of fun, make sure you find two or three of your closest friends. While more than this is even better, make sure that everyone is excited about the show you are going to see.

Keep in mind, the people you take along are going to make a huge difference in how much fun you have.

Find a Few Happy Hours Before the Show

If you want to make an entire “night of it,” then scour the nearby area for happy hours. After all, what’s better than two for one drinks?

You and all your friends can enjoy a few drinks before the show and then take a cab or even a limo to the event. This is a great way to make the most of your night.

It’s also a good idea to grab a bite to eat if you are going to be drinking, this will ensure no one has too much fun!

Find Shows and Purchase Tickets in Advance

Make sure to plan ahead. The last thing you want to do is show up at the box office or ticket line just to find out they are sold out for the night. Most male revue shows only come to town for a limited time, so you need to grab tickets for the night you want to go as soon as you can. Don’t miss out on this fun event because you procrastinated!

Instead, make sure to purchase tickets for everyone long before the actual event. If you have to, get everyone to pay you, and then you purchase the tickets together. This will ensure that you can all get in, that you are sitting together, and that nothing will ruin your perfect, fun evening.

Keep in mind, buying early may also land you a discount!

Arrange Transportation

If you do plan on having a few drinks before the show, or during the show (as many venues allow this) then make sure you have transportation arranged. Either designate someone as the driver for the evening or use public transportation. For even more fun, rent a limo or other car service for the evening. After all, you should be treated like the VIP you are.

If you are planning a fun night out with your friends, then the tips here should help you get started. There is no question that a male revue show can be quite exciting and planning ahead will ensure that everyone has a great time – including you!