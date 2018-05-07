This Mother’s Day Serve Her A Luxurious Breakfast

Show the mother in your life just how much you appreciate her by putting together a luxurious breakfast and serving it right when she wakes up. If you pair your homemade dishes with a bouquet of spring flowers or a heartfelt card, she is guaranteed to have a fantastic Mother’s Day.

This is a special occasion that only happens once a year, so you will want to pull out all of the stops. Don’t serve her something that you would normally make on the weekend, like scrambled eggs and buttered toast — challenge yourself to create a tasty and memorable dish like lobster eggs benedict with all of the extra trimmings so that she feels completely pampered. For this extravagant dish, you need to get fresh, high-quality ingredients to set it apart from other breakfasts — get artisanal bread from a bakery that morning and order lobster to come to your front door. With the help of the website Lobster Anywhere you can have live Maine lobster shipped to your home so that you can cook it on the same day that it arrives — and if you are uncomfortable dealing with live lobsters, you can make an order for claws and tails instead. The convenient online service can bring incredible seafood to any location in the United States within twenty-four hours. When you invest in the finest ingredients, your final dish is sure to be an impressive and delectable gift.

Once you are done making your savory breakfast dish, you should also whip up something sweet for her to nibble on. Bake a batch of old-fashioned scones and fill them with flavorful extras like chopped dark chocolate and cherries, salted pistachios and dried cranberries, or lemon zest and wild blueberries. Or you can stick to a basic scone recipe and let her choose her own taste combinations by setting out different gourmet spreads like clotted cream, tart lemon curd, marmalade and fruit jams.

In place of her regular mug of drip coffee, whip up a hot espresso drink like a latte, cappuccino, café au lait or macchiato. If you really want to dazzle her with this breakfast, learn how to make latte art so that you can create hearts, leaves and flowers in the milk foam like a professional barista. For a simple fix, sprinkle the top with a pinch of cinnamon, ground nutmeg or cocoa powder to make her feel like she’s sitting in her favorite coffee shop. As an added treat, make a mimosa with dry sparkling wine and freshly-squeezed orange juice and serve it in a chilled champagne flute.

Serve this lavish Mother’s Day breakfast on a beautifully-set dining room table or arrange it on a platter and bring it up to her while she’s in bed. She will be impressed by all of the dishes that you made and she will be sincerely touched by all of the effort that you invested — without a doubt, she will never forget the day you put together such an amazing present for her.