The Pros And Cons Of Living In A Condo

Living in a condo comes with great benefits and this could be the reason why lots of people are considering the idea of buying condos for themselves. Ranging from affordability to low running costs and advanced security systems, the advantages of living in a condo can persuade some prospective homeowners to spend their last dime.

Oftentimes, many people think about the advantages of living in a condo but overlook the likely disadvantages that come with this. Quite frankly, there are cons of living in a condo and to avoid disappointment afterwards, ensure you compare the pros and cons of condo ownership carefully before acquiring your desired condo.

To help you out, we would be discussing the major pros and cons of living in a condo. And after reading this article, you should be able to decide if condo ownership would be a suitable option for you or not.

Major Pros of Living in a Condo

Condos Are Suitable for Busy, Disabled and Elderly People

If you’re too old or busy to do chores such as regular maintenance of your home, living in a condo will suit you because there is somebody who will always help you out. Perhaps, the faucet in your kitchen has broken and you don’t have the time to fix it or look for a plumber. Provided you’re living in a condo, you’ll always have somebody to do that for you.

They Are Equipped with Great Amenities

One of the pleasures living in a condo, most especially the luxury ones, offers is the great access to highly-coveted amenities such as tennis courts, swimming pools, clubhouses and fitness centers. Although you’ll have to pay to enjoy these amenities, you won’t be spending close to what others pay to use them outside their homes. Of course, not all owners of regular homes can boast having these great amenities which offer what everyone needs to boost their physical health and overall recreational lives.

Condos Guarantee Tight Security

In the aspect of security, condos far outweigh other homes. Put simply, condos have security personnel who are always present to help out in the event of security threats or just an emergency. Besides the presence of expert security operatives, doormen and gatemen who assist condo residents, most condos are equipped with advanced security tools like access cards, alarm devices and CCTV.

They Are Not As Expensive As Other Homes

Whether you’re a first-time home buyer or somebody who wishes to have another home probably near their workplace, buying a condo will be a great idea. Condos are more affordable than detached homes and other residential units. In spite of this, condos give you all the privileges other homeowners enjoy probably in terms of adding an extension and renting out the condo to a willing tenant. Importantly, ensure you aren’t violating the regulations set by the homeowners association while doing this.

Major Cons of Living in a Condo

Condo Residents Pay the Home Association Fees

Condo owners are charged for the recreational facilities –such as basketball courts, swimming pools and fitness apparatuses –in their condos. As a condo resident, you could be paying $300 or more every month for using these recreational facilities. Although this fee varies depending on your condo community, you must pay it to continue using the recreational amenities.

It’s Hard to Maintain Absolute Privacy in Condos

The cons of living in a condo are not so severe but we still have to agree that condos do not guarantee maximum privacy. Perhaps, there are neighbours in other condo units and if they are being too rowdy, you’re very likely to be affected by their noises. If you’re dying to maintain absolute privacy, you may not like living in a condo simply because your neighbours will do things –such as slamming their doors and shouting at their kids –that might disrupt your privacy.

Conclusion

If the pros of living in a condo is likeable to you, you may want to buy a condo over a house which is basically very costly in major cities across US.