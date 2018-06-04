The Benefits of E-Learning and Apps for Children

The advancement in technology has changed the way we impart knowledge to our kids. Some researchers and educators argue that e-learning and apps, which are products of technology, have become more effective learning tools than the conventional textbook and the standard chalk-and-board teaching technique.

But, is this true? In this article, we have highlighted some of the top reasons why e-learning and apps could be vital to your kid’s learning success.

E-learning caters to every student’s needs

An article posted on budgeting your money -reports that most e-learning and educational apps are tailored to cater for the unique education needs of each child out there. For instance, kids can access the content on the e-learning platform at their most convenient time.

Moreover, e-learning platforms and educational apps give children an opportunity to consume knowledge at their own speed as well as choose the relevant areas they wish to read.

E-learning is an affordable mode of supplemental learning

The use of apps and e-learning materials has made learning more affordable as compared to the traditional forms of studying. For example, children can learn from the comfort of their home, thereby eliminating the expenses they could have spent in traveling, purchasing course materials, or paying for accommodation services in order to attend the conventional classroom.

It has 24-hour availability

In the conventional classroom, children are constrained to a particular time schedule. In other words, they are required to perform certain activities at a given time. However, the case is different when using apps or e-learning materials.

With apps and e-learning platforms like Kids Academy Talented & Gifted, children can access learning materials any time they wish as long as they have a smart mobile phone, a computer, or a pre- downloaded educational app. They can also choose which courses they wish to take.

Apps are effective and interactive

Different from textbooks, and the traditional chalk-and-board teaching method, educational apps and e-learning sites use crossword puzzles, entertaining graphics, videos, imaginative illustrations, and other interactive activities to make learning an engaging and enjoyable activity.

In addition, the apps serve as reference materials that could help your kid to complete their school assignments with precision and confidence. You only have to teach them how to use such apps the right way. You don’t want your children abusing it.

Apps help kids to grow into tech-savvy individuals

The use of apps and e-learning materials can help your kids familiarize with the elementary skills of operating smartphones, tablets, and computers. Moreover, some of the educational apps are integrated with networking platforms and educational communities where students can interact and hold discussions. This equips your kid with the basic technological skills required in today’s technology-run world.

The Bottom Line

E-learning and apps are progressively becoming important educational resources for children. The technological products are designed to cater for each kid’s unique learning needs, and they are more affordable than conventional schools. Furthermore, e-learning and apps make the leaning process easy, engaging, and enjoyable.

Investing Directly

Direct investments mean you are buying shares from a single company and become one of their shareholders. There are many available broker services. Some offer tailored advice and bespoke services like Redmayne Bentley, Killik & Co, and Charles Stanley. However, there are also others who only execute share dealing services.

According to Martin Bamford, IFA Informed Choice’s managing director, it is better to have an online account for executing share dealing services for the newbies who want to dabble and involve more with individual shares. This type of account keeps your investing costs to a minimum.

He also added that reading some financial press could be helpful and useful in choosing the shares you want to buy. There are also a number of internet forums wherein you can find tips. Don’t invest your money just to look for tips since most of them are available free of charge. You should stick to companies which you find interesting. Also, try to spend time researching on such company before you invest.

Investing in BNZL is a good thing to start.

Investing indirectly

Indirect investments mean you are investing in a pool of investment funds. This type of investing is more common in accessing shares. However, it also spreads risk when investing in a number of companies.

As a beginner, it is better to use collective investment funds in accessing the stock market. This will allow you to use your collective buying power of funds in order to reduce charges on your starting portfolio. You can also have an access to professional fund managers to sell and buy individual shares, rather than making your own decisions.

Another pooled investment is an However, this is structured similarly to a limited company. Investors can buy shares in a closed-end company. Trusts are lesser than funds but usually cheaper. Majority of trust funds and other funds are managed products. Fund managers who have direction on the fund’s performance and handpick stocks usually run these products. There are some funds which can be invested passively. This means they will just try to copy the performance of a certain index in a major stock market. These are known as tracker funds.

What are the things you need to be aware of?

There are some things that an investor should be careful of before investing their money in a stock market.

According to a certified financial planner in AWD Chase de Vere, Patrick Connolly, the first thing that you will do is to decide on what goal you’re going to achieve. You should also decide on how long you’re planning to invest, and These things will help you choose an appropriate investment.

As an investor, you should also understand the investment’s structure. You should avoid looking at their glossy marketing material but instead focus on their fund factsheet. The costs of buying trusts, shares, or funds differ widely. You need to compare the charges you could incur on different products. You will benefit from cheaper initial charges when you directly buy from a supermarket fund.

Final Thoughts

You should remember that investments should be for a minimum of five years to improve any bumps in the stock market. However, this does not mean that once they are bought, you can already leave them unchecked. Try to review investments at least every six months to make sure that they are performing well and in line with your goals.