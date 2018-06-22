Strategies for enhancing your problem-solving skills.

Sharpen Your Problem-Solving Skills with These Strategies

Do you know or have ever heard about one human being living on earth without problems? If you know one, then you are either living in denial or Utopia. It is true that life has problems. But the better news is that we have solutions to those problems only if you do the right thing. So, our writing bee self-help experts would like to share proven strategies for sharpening your problem-solving skills. The reason is that if you don’t sharpen these skills, you will have difficulties facing life. Therefore, we welcome you onboard to take this journey to activate your ability to resolve problems proactively and maturely.

Sharpen Your Brains with Logic Puzzles

They say that practice makes perfect, and this adage applies equally to problem-solving skills. To sharpen these skills, you need to engage in games that require winning strategies such as chess and logic puzzles. By training your mind to think this way, you develop its ability to think realistically and strategically when responding to problems.

Dance and Exercise Your Way to Sharpness

To sharpen your mind’s ability to solve problems, you need to take time to exercise. The reason is that research shows us that if you take time to do workouts with music, your mind enjoys greater stimulation and increase in your cognitive arousal, which boosts its organization power for better cognitive output.

Just Do Nothing

Well, you don’t need to be moved by this point because we have covered a part of what you ought to do to improve your ability to solve problems. One way of doing this is by doing nothing completely and logging out of all life activities to enjoy sound sleep. During sleep, you enjoy an enhancement of your mind’s creative processing power because sleep helps to stimulate associative networks, allowing the brain to make new and useful associations between unrelated ideas.

Rival Lionel Messi

Do you want to become a better problem solver? Then try rivaling Messi by playing football or any other ball game that requires keen concentration, multitasking, and speed. The reason is that when you are in action, your brain engages in quick multitasking in between rapid movements on the pitch. Here, juggle between several things such as anticipation, strategizing, reaction, performance, giving, and receiving the ball. With all these activities happening simultaneously, your brain can focus on different things and respond to them accordingly.

Define Problems

If you want to succeed in enhancing your problem-solving skills, it is needful to develop a keen definitive mind. The reason is that if you cannot define things for what they are instead of what they appear to be, you are most likely to address the wrong problem. You need to think like a doctor who is supposed to diagnose a condition, describe, and prescribe a remedy for it. This way, you will be half-way done since a solution is useless if you apply it to the right problem. For instance, a malarial drug is useless to a hepatitis patient because that patient requires hepatic treatment.

The above facts mean you need a keen eye to differentiate between symptoms and problems since some things could be symptoms of underlying problem. For instance, if you notice a student sleeping in class while the lectures are going on, the problem could be a domestic challenge that is making them not to sleep well at home. So, before moving to advise them about their sleeping patterns, ask them questions to find out the problem.

Act on Time

Every problem has its best moment of addressing it. If you want to master this art, it is critical to know the difference between time and timing. You can have enough time to address a problem but if you act at the wrong timing (too early or late), you are most likely to create greater problems. So, you need wisdom to know when to act, and not just facts to help you do so. However, approach the solution factually because if you deal with problems using your emotions and assumptions, you would aggravate them.

The secrets are out. Are you ready to take them and take control of your life in good and bad times?