96 Astonishing Long Skirt Outfits For Girls

By
Love

There are so many outfits out there that are perfect for girls who like long skirts. If you are looking for some great outfit ideas this summer, then you have come to the right place. If you like a long skirt look that covers your legs, then you are sure to love this list. Check out these 96 Astonishing Long Skirt Outfits For Girls:

  1. Stunning Maxi

This gorgeous skirt is truly remarkable. It’s a high skirt that makes for a stunning silhouette.

girls in long skirt (1)

2. Bold Colors

These colors are truly beautiful. When you put black with bright colors, it’s a great combination.

girls in long skirt (3)

3. White Combos

A great shade that has a tank top and a skirt combined together. We love how the lace shows off her legs.

girls in long skirt (4)

4. Glowing Red

A marvelous red skirt like this must be shown off. We love the red and leather together.

girls in long skirt (5)

5. Printed Skirts

A great look like this one is unique and wonderful. It’s a classy look that you are sure to love.

girls in long skirt (6)

6. Casual Looks

If you are looking for a style that is casual, then this is the one for you.

girls in long skirt (7)

7. Flowing Skirts

A flowing skirt like this is truly remarkable because of the bright yellow color.

girls in long skirt (8)

8. The Peasant Skirt

Brown is always a great color for a peasant skirt and we can’t help but love this whole look.

girls in long skirt (9)

9. Mermaid Skirts

If you like form-fitting skirts, then you are sure to love this mermaid style. It hugs the bottom in a very flattering way.

girls in long skirt (10)

10. Bold Colors

If you love colored patterns, then you are sure to love this flowy skirt.

girls in long skirt (11)

11. Black and White

We just love this silhouetted style and we know that you will too.

girls in long skirt (12)

12. Checkered Colors

A great skirt like this is sure to brighten anyone’s day.

girls in long skirt (13)

13. Casual Styles

If you are looking for a simple and casual style, then this is the one for you.

girls in long skirt (14)

14. Slitted Skirt

If you want a sexy skirt, then you can’t go wrong with a style that is slit in such a sexy way.

girls in long skirt (15)

15. Pastel Shades

Pastels are great for summer and a color like this is sure to put a smile on your face.

girls in long skirt (16)

16. Striped Styles

There is a lot to love about this striped skirt.

girls in long skirt (17)

17. Edgy Looks

You don’t get much edgier than this style.

girls in long skirt (18)

18. Interesting Gowns

A beautiful color with an interesting style.

girls in long skirt (19)

19. Cotton Skirts

A great style like this is one that you are sure to enjoy.

girls in long skirt (20)

20. Pleated Styles

A cool look like this is both polished and simple.

girls in long skirt (21)

21. Glittery Styles

What a gorgeous gown, if you need to go to an event, then try this style out.

girls in long skirt (22)

22. Stunning Styles

This is another amazing style that would be perfect for an event.

girls in long skirt (23)

23. Business Styles

If you need an outfit to wear to the office, then why not try this style out.

girls in long skirt (24)

24. White Effects

A stunning vision is what you will be with this gorgeous outfit.

girls in long skirt (25)

25. Hot Pink

A cool style like this is one that will turn heads at your next party.

girls in long skirt (26)

26. Floral Looks

If you like florals, then you are sure to love a look like this one.

girls in long skirt (27)

27. Work Of Art

A great look that will make you feel like you are a walking work of art.

 

girls in long skirt (29)

28. Simple and Flowy

Another casual and simple look that you are sure to love this summer.

girls in long skirt (30)

29. Great Colors

A skirt like this could be worn anywhere.

girls in long skirt (31)

30. Hot Colors

A shade like this is sure to be eye-catching all summer long.

girls in long skirt (32)

31. White Styles

White doesn’t have to be boring.

girls in long skirt (33)

32. Winter Looks

This is a very interesting pairing that you are sure to love.

girls in long skirt (34)

33. Casual Days

You really can’t go wrong with a simple outfit like this one.

girls in long skirt (35)

34. Orange Florals

These orange designs are sure to brighten up your whole style.

girls in long skirt (36)

35. Amazing Vibes

This is a unique style that is sure to turn heads.

girls in long skirt (37)

36. Fresh Designs

A great skirt that is sure to bring in a lot of compliments.

girls in long skirt (38)

37. Stylish Choices

This outfit would be great for an event that isn’t too dressy.

girls in long skirt (39)

38. Clock Dress

This skirt is big and bold and we love the clocks all over it.

girls in long skirt (40)

39. Simple Designs

This is an outfit that you could easily wear on a college campus.

girls in long skirt (41)

40. Special Events

If you are looking for something pretty for your next event, then look no further than this style.

girls in long skirt (42)

41. Pretty Styles

You can pair this bright skirt with something simple or an animal print.

girls in long skirt

42. Soft Designs

Another great look that you can wear anywhere.

girls in long skirt (44)

43. Blazer Styles

A blazer is the perfect pairing for a skirt and it gives you a completely classy style.

girls in long skirt (45)

44. Jean Styles

Pairing a skirt and a jean jacket is a very popular look right now.

girls in long skirt (46)

45. Irridecent Skirts

A gorgeous skirt like this will keep you cool all summer long.

girls in long skirt (47)

46. Stunning Yellow

Yellow is always a great look for summer.

girls in long skirt (48)

47. Simple Shades

A style like this is sure to make you feel comfortable.

girls in long skirt (49)

48. Classy Styles

This is a great look for a summer wedding.

girls in long skirt (50)

49. Dressy Looks

A cool look that can be used for business or pleasure.

girls in long skirt (51)

50. Feminine Styles

If you are looking for a very feminine look, then you came to the right place.

girls in long skirt (52)

51. Peasant Looks

A soft look like this is great for summer.

girls in long skirt (53)

52. Sexy Styling

A stunning style like this is cool and classy.

girls in long skirt (54)

53. Bold Design

This unique style is sure to turn heads wherever you go.

girls in long skirt (55)

54. Light Styles

A great style like this would be cool for summer.

girls in long skirt (56)

55. Bohemian Vibe

These hippie styles are sure to bring you back to another time.

girls in long skirt (57)

56. Try A Hat

A hat is always a great addition to an outfit.

girls in long skirt (58)

57. Bold Pairing

Matching colors is the fun part of fashion.

girls in long skirt (59)

58. Simple Styling

Another casual look you can try this summer.

girls in long skirt (60)

59. Jean Skirts

They are back in style and even better than ever.

girls in long skirt (61)

60. Glamourous Styles

You are sure to feel high fashion with this look.

girls in long skirt (62)

61. European Looks

You are sure to feel like a model with this stunning look.

girls in long skirt (63)

62. Casual Styling

This would be a comfortable look for running errands.

girls in long skirt (64)

63. Old Era Looks

This is a gorgeous pairing from another era.

girls in long skirt (65)

64. Sexy Looks

The top brings the sexy and the skirt goes perfectly with it.

girls in long skirt (66)

65. Cool New Looks

It doesn’t matter your age, long skirts always look great.

girls in long skirt (67)

66. Hot Fashions

You are sure to draw the eye with this hot look.

girls in long skirt (68)

67. Innocent Styles

Another example of a simple style.

girls in long skirt (69)

68. Graphic Designs

Graphic designs can always be paired with solid colors.

girls in long skirt (70)

69. Cool and Pretty

This is a fresh look for summer.

girls in long skirt (71)

70. Shorter Skirts

This long skirt is shorter than most that we have seen.

girls in long skirt (72)

71. Polished Styles 

This outfit is classy and perfect for the next garden party or wedding.

girls in long skirt (73)

72. Bright Vibes

This style would be perfect for BBQ’s and concerts.

girls in long skirt (74)

73. Office Styling

This is a great style for a day at the office.

 

girls in long skirt (76)

74. Comfortable Styles

A different styling all together that looks very comfortable.

girls in long skirt (77)

75. Great Style Choices

A skirt that’s just past the knee.

girls in long skirt (78)

76. Pretty Blues

An outfit that is perfect for those lazy Sundays.

girls in long skirt (79)

77. Fall Pairings

This would be a great look for the fall.

girls in long skirt (80)

78. Lace Styles

This gorgeous look is a classic style.

girls in long skirt (81)

79. Cotton Styles

A very simple style that can be paired with a solid colored shirt.

girls in long skirt (82)

80. Slitted Skirts

This is a sexy style that you can wear out with the ladies.

girls in long skirt (83)

81. Bow Styles

A sweet style like this is sure to turn heads.

girls in long skirt (84)

82. Natural Looks

The green like this is always a bold look.

girls in long skirt (85)

83. Soft and Simple

Another example of a casual style that you can wear anywhere.

girls in long skirt (86)

84. Edgy New Styles

If you want a look that is a little edgier, then you can’t go wrong with this leather look.

girls in long skirt (87)

85. Tight Pleats

A style like this is perfect for work.

girls in long skirt (88)

86. Gorgeous Gown

Everything about this look is stunning and elegant.

 

girls in long skirt (90)

87. Bell Style

This beautiful skirt resembles a bell.

girls in long skirt (91)

88. Pretty Styling

Another amazing look that would be perfect for your next wedding.

girls in long skirt (92)

89. Paris Styles

You will feel like you belong at Paris Fashion Week with a gorgeous look like this one.

girls in long skirt (93)

90. Different Looks

This style gives you the benefit of a long skirt and a short one all put in one. You are sure to love this style for summer.

girls in long skirt (94)

91. Beach Styles

A great style that would be perfect for a beach party.

girls in long skirt (95)

92. Rock Star Vibes

Graphic tees always look cool with skirts.

girls in long skirt (96)

93. Formal Styles

If you need a skirt for your next formal event, then you are sure to love this beautiful and elegant look.

girls in long skirt (97)

94. Cool and Classic

Another classic look that is very cool to look at.

girls in long skirt (98)

95. Summer Looks

This is a great look for the beach or your next summer party. It’s sexy but also very simple.

girls in long skirt (99)

96. Floral Beauty

A style like this is the kind that will turn heads wherever you go. It’s a beautiful color that is so stunning that you could easily wear it to a formal event. We love the colors and the floral patterns involved with the style. This would be an amazing look to take with you while on vacation.

girls in long skirt (100)

