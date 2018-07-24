Signs You’re in a Seriously Toxic Relationship

The heart wants what it wants. Yet, what the heart wants, isn’t always in the best interest of your physical or emotional health. Though you may love the guy a great deal, if he begins to exhibit behaviors that are toxic, stepping back and loving him at a distance, may be the only way to save you both. Women stay in negative relationships all the time. Hoping he’ll get better, not wanting to break up the family, and even allowing pride or fear of judgment to get in the way, they cling to a relationship that brings them more pain than happiness.

When your relationship is uncertain, you might think that everyone else in the world is in a perfect relationship. Everyone is happy except for you. Or so it seems. But is that really the case? No. There are no perfect couples in the world. There will be times when all couples do things that aren’t healthy for their relationship and these things are done on both sides. However, if these behaviors continue on a regular basis, despite how it impacts a relationship and personal well-being, you may have to do the hard thing and let go.

Is It Toxic?

So, how do you know if your guy is really bad for you? How do you come from under the blinders of love and see reality? It can be difficult at first, but here are some signs your relationship is no longer healthy.

They constantly put you down. Though self-confidence comes from within, your partner should not be the source of your insecurities. If they never have anything nice to say and always point out your flaws, this is a form of emotional abuse which can become toxic. It doesn’t have to be overt either, it can be subtle little digs that just make you feel small. Over time, these little insults can add up and have a negative impact on your psyche.

You fight often. Conflict is healthy for a relationship and can help a couple to grow. That being said, if your disagreements are turning into all-out shouting sessions, foul language, the destruction of property, threats, or physical harm, this is unhealthy. If you feel like you are in danger, you don’t have any time to waste. You need to be safe.

They’re codependent. It may feel nice to have a guy that’s so consumed with you, that he has nothing else going for himself, but this could be a sign of codependency. This is where your partner has become dependent on you solely to be their source of happiness. This is often a two-way street as they expect you to rely solely on them as well.

They engage in risky behavior despite consequences. Everyone has a right to choose the life they want to lead, however, when those choices begin to directly affect someone you’re in a relationship with, you should be open to finding a resoluition. If your partner is abusing drugs and alcohol, continuously cheats on you, gambles, or participates in other dangerous activities, this is a red flag. If they’re not willing to get help from sources like ForwardRecovery.com, to save themselves and the relationship, you have to be the one to take action. They will often give you many excuses for not wanting to get help. These include a strict denial that there’s a problem, pride in thinking they can handle it themselves, and then there’s blaming you for the problem. They tell you that you drove them to it or that they only did it to get back at you. You need to see these excuses for what they are, an unwillingness to do what needs to be done to save the relationship.

You’re being isolated. This can start subtly at first with him not wanting you to go out with friends, telling you that if you loved him you would want to be with him all the time. This makes you feel guilty so you stay home more and more often until your friends seem like a distant memory. They also keep you from your family. If they are controlling, your family may see it and he’ll use it as an excuse to not see them, saying things like they hate him so why should he go see them. Of course, he’ll want you to stay home with him to prove your love. All these subtle actions eventually lead to you not having any outside interests and nowhere to turn if you need help.

You’re being physically abused. There is no action in the world that should justify someone putting their hands on you with the intent to hurt you. If you’ve reached a point in your relationship where your partner prefers to “love” with his fists instead of his heart, you need to leave. Unless they’re willing to resolve the matter with therapy or addiction recovery programs (if their abuse is bought on by excessive drinking or drug use), then there is nothing you can do to save the relationship on your own. If they are willing to seek help, you should still leave, even if it’s only until they are at a point in their recover where they are no longer a threat to you.

Everyone is human and entitled to make mistakes. Sometimes those mistakes come in the form of bad habits and behaviors that hurt the ones closest to them. There are instances in which you can forgive the person if they’re willing to fix the problem and put forth great efforts to ensure they don’t hurt you again. Yet, if they’re in denial or the behavior persists despite your pleas, the only thing you can do is forget him and move on. If you think you might be in a toxic relationship but you aren’t sure, test him out against the list above. If his behavior is described by one or more of these points, it’s time to make some plans to get out. If you need help, seek out a professional if possible, they can help you break his toxic hold on you and keep you safe. If you don’t tell a professional, tell someone. Even if you aren’t sure, talk to someone, they can help you work things out in your own mind.