John Bourgeois Reveals the Secrets of Building a Successful Clothing Brand

One of the hardest industries to make a living from is the fashion industry. Today the industry is worth $2.4 trillion worldwide. And there are thousands of brands big and small.

For anyone who wants to get into women’s fashion, it’s even harder to make a name for yourself.

John Bourgeois of SlimSation.com has built his brand from the ground up. As the design director, he’s responsible for creating a line of clothing that has succeeded in making the company a name in the industry.

Now he’s sharing his secrets of building a successful clothing brand.

What’s Really Different?

Everyone thinks that branding your business in the fashion industry is about creating beautiful clothes. John acknowledges the need to be fashionable but he also acknowledges the need for clothing to be functional and the need for clothing to fulfill a need.

That’s why John implemented the flexible tummy control panel in all of his SlimSation clothing. This panel contours the waist and flattens the stomach. It’s not restrictive and the clothes are still comfortable to wear.

That’s what makes SlimSation stand out and that’s what John markets his brand on.

Focus on Marketing Online and Offline

The old way of marketing a fashion brand is to focus on classic brick and mortar stores. That’s changed and now more people than ever are buying clothes online.

John focused on marketing online so that he could get more eyeballs on his product. Opting for the digital solution to market his brand has paid dividends because so many fashion brands simply aren’t tech savvy enough to make it work.

John brought in online marketing experts to get SlimSation online and generating sales.

Strong Work Ethic

All of this means nothing if it isn’t tempered by a strong work ethic. John loves what he does and he has a passion for functional fashion.

He works with a team at SlimSation that embodies what it is to work hard. John made sure he was surrounded by talented people and talented people who wanted to work long hours to make this brand successful.

There’s no substitute for hard work.

Focusing on Customer Satisfaction

The unique selling point of SlimSation has always been fashion multiples. In practice, this means that women can look both modern and fashionable without compromising on their comfort.

John believes in giving customers clothing that looks incredible, even if they don’t have the body types of a supermodel. He discovered this is what ordinary people want, and they’ve responded to that.

Last Word – How John Built the SlimSation Brand

John took his fashion brand into the future by using digital solutions to market his company. He didn’t only focus on how clothing looked but how it felt. And he regularly kept in contact with his customers so he always knew what they wanted to see from SlimSation.

But the most important factor of all was hard work. Everything requires hard work, especially when overcoming the high hurdles presented by the fashion industry.

Have you checked out SlimSation yet?