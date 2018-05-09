Practical Things You Can Do to Discourage Termites

Little can be more horrendous to a homeowner than discovering that they have termites. Though small in size, these highly destructive insects can have a huge impact on your home and your wallet.

Termites can quickly destroy your house from the inside out because their

favorite food is wood. Not only can this be expensive and sometimes difficult to repair,

but it can also impact the structural integrity of the house. Here’s how to determine if you have termites, and what you can do about it.

Signs of a Termite Infestation

There are quite a few signs that may indicate there is a termite problem, and the most obvious one is seeing them swarming in and around your house. As termites look very similar to flying ants, termite experts at Pestworks recommend having these flying insects identified by a qualified and experienced termite professional as well as a thorough inspection carried out to your property and house. Other signs include:

The appearance of “frass” which is termite fecal matter that looks like small piles of sand.

Mud tubes along wooden fixtures and walls could be an indication of subterranean termites.

Damaged timber flooring that appears to be sagging or bubbling.

Sticking windows and doors can be an indication of warped internal framework. Note that sticking windows and doors often occur due to age and humidity changes as well.

Wood damage and cracks, whether exterior or interior. Check to see if the wood has been hollowed out.

Prevention is Key

When it comes to controlling termites there are few simple things you can do in order to discourage them from infesting your house. Prevention is key, and therefore it is essential

to be proactive. Most of the time homeowners react in panic when they discover termites by chance. Often it is too late as by then extensive termite damage is already done.

There are many ways you can help prevent termites and other invasive pests from

entering your house.

Seal All The Cracks

One of the most effective ways to stop termites from getting into your home is to seal the points of entry. Check the foundations, concrete floors and external walls at the base of the house and if needed have all the cracks professionally sealed. Termites can enter via the smallest of cracks and gaps. Any openings made for pipes, bath traps and expansion joints can provide them with easy entry. Once inside, termites will attack all the wood they can find.

Avoid Accumulating Wood

Do your best not to store any wood too close to your house. For example, if you have a wood fireplace, stack your wood as far away from the side of your home as possible and don’t leave it sitting there unused for a long time. Avoid keeping any wood in direct contact the ground especially inside your crawl spaces. Don’t allow debris and unused timber build up against external walls of your house.

Clean Up Your Yard

Termites are also attracted to organic matter and dead wood, so an abundance of old leaves twigs and fallen tree branches can increase your chances of a termite infestation. Clean up your garden, remove dead trees, tree limbs and stumps. Keep gutters clear and maintain your yard so not to provide additional food for pests of this nature.

Don’t Allow Moisture To Build Up

In addition to keeping leaves away from your home, cleaning your gutters allows for a steady flow of water away from the house. As termites are attracted to moisture make sure all eavestroughs are aimed to drain away from the home, grade soil to improve drainage. Maintain water lines and faucets, both indoors and outdoors, to ensure that there is no leaks. Condensation water from air conditioning units should be drained away. Avoid planting shrubs and any other plants too close to your house as moisture build up can attract termites.

Inspection and Treatment

If you think you may have termite problems, call to book a professional inspection right away. If you live in an area where termites are prevalent or your neighbors are having trouble with these wood-eating pests, schedule an inspection to do your due diligence. Doing so will help you take action at the first sign of trouble, reducing the financial and structural impacts of a termite infestation. There are also preventative treatment options that your pest control professional can discuss with you.

Be vigilant in keeping an eye out for termites and don’t hesitate to reach out if you suspect an infestation.