Party Games for an Epic Girls’ Night In

There are a million reasons for opting for a night in with the girls over a night on the town. Ease of logistics, savings, and the ability to enjoy each other’s company without distractions are just a few.

Hosting a girls’ night in doesn’t have to be boring, with wine-fuelled chatter about work and family life. Pop some bottles, turn on your favorite music, and throw in a few of these tried-and-true party games to take your event to the next level.

Would You Rather

“Would You Rather” is the perfect icebreaker game to get the evening rolling. It’s calm enough that it gets everyone involved without asking too much before the wine kicks in, but has a way of going downhill fast (in the best way possible). Not sure what to ask? Check out this post with 200+ Would You Rather Questions That Will Destroy You Forever. By the time you get to the end of the list, you’ll be ready to move on and try something a little more devious.

Picolo

Picolo is an app-based drinking game that can get as weird as you want it to. After downloading the app, you put in all the players’ names. The game then runs through and assigns drinks to the group as a whole as well as individuals. Twists include the random appearance of “viruses” that infect the whole group, causing them to speak with a lisp or keep their tongue stuck out until the virus is over. This game is a surefire way to get everyone giggling.

Sunken Sailor

Sunken Sailor is kind of like Pictionary for pirates. This board game comes with a clipboard, paper, story cards, and different colored crayons. At each round, everyone receives a card with a story on it, which usually depicts some act of debauchery. In the story, one word is bolded (for example, “octopus”) which is what everyone has to work together to draw. The drunken sailor, however, was usually passed out when the story took place and thus, doesn’t know what to draw.

The clipboard is passed around the group twice so everyone can add to the drawing. The drunken sailor must try to figure out what is being drawn and contribute without giving themselves away. At the end of the round, everyone votes to identify the drunken sailor and the drunken sailor must try to guess what the drawing is. Sunken Sailor is a game that will get the crowd roaring and the rum punch flowing.

Hungry, Hungry Hippos

This is a game that is best left until later in the evening, once everyone is feeling loose and ready to channel their competitive spirit. Like the children’s version of Hungry, Hungry Hippos, the game necessitates collecting the most balls of the group, using speed to your advantage. Unlike the children’s game, there is no board. Only you, a partner to hold your legs, and a laundry basket.

Once the balls drop into the center, you and your opponents stretch out as far as you can go while holding the basket to trap balls, then pull yourselves back in with the help of your partner. This game is great for getting the blood moving, and highlighting rivalries you didn’t know existed.

Lip Sync Battle

As the hour gets late and the wine bottles get empty, it’s time to pick your favorite tunes and channel your inner superstar. Draw names and go head-to-head against a friend in an epic lip sync battle, while the others score you accordingly with flashcards. At the end of the battle, the winner takes the glory, and the dance party begins.

You may want to up the ante by assigning random songs or pairing people together. Collect fun photo booth props and costumes beforehand so your girls can channel their inner Lady Gaga accordingly.

Remember to cap off the evening with ample hydration, a couple Tylenol, and a promise that the next hostess will do their best to one-up your epic evening.