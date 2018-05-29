If you are wondering how to maximize space in a small bathroom, you are not alone. People love to have extra room in their bathrooms, but not all homes come with spacious bathrooms. If you cannot afford to remodel your bathroom to make it bigger, here are some tips that will help you to maximize the space:

Use Glass

You should think about using glass and other reflective surfaces to maximize the space in your small bathroom. For instance, you should replace a frosted glass or shower curtain with clear glass to open up the space. This makes your shower area a part of the entire room, giving the appearance of extra space.

If you want to make your bathroom look spacious, you should also consider using cabinets, shelves, and vanities made from reflective material. Installing large mirrors will also help to reflect light and give the illusion of a bigger room. Of course, you can also install mirrors on opposite walls to give the illusion of space where there is none.

Color Schemes

Using pale and soft colors on your floors and walls will give the illusion of space. You should avoid bold colors and choose bright hues for your towels. Do not paint dark colors on your bathroom walls because they make an already small room look even smaller. Make sure that you choose from the available bright colors if you want to maximize space.

Artificial Light

You can use recessed lighting as it is unobtrusive and it will not make your ceiling appear lower. Although bathrooms demand a lot of light, you should not install too many light fixtures. Doing so will give off too much heat, which will be a waste of energy. Moreover, too many lights in the bathroom will make it too warm.

Natural Lighting

If your bathroom has a bay window, it would be great for space maximization. Moreover, you can use the alcove for additional storage. However, if your bathroom has a layout that disallows the placement of a bay window, you can make do with a small window. Just make sure that the window provides fresh air, plenty of light, and gives an open feeling. You can also install regular skylights for additional natural light.

Embellishments

If you want to expand a small ceiling, you should consider installing some crown molding. When installing, make sure that the molding scale is not too big for the space. Moreover, this addition will lend a royal feeling to your small bathroom.

Extra Floor Space

You should replace your vanity cabinet with a wall-mount or pedestal sink to create more space. Although the additional floor space that you introduce will not be usable, it tricks the eyes into believing that your bathroom is bigger. You can even replace your 16-inch toilet with a 14-inch one that takes up less space. Moreover, a wall mount toilet will create extra floor space.

Maximize the Storage

If your tiny bathroom can only fit a single narrow cabinet, you should consider utilizing its depth by installing drawers. This will allow you to have better access to your storage items: soap, lotion, and detergent.

Mount the Faucet to the Wall

Although people fix faucets to the sink or vanity, this has not always been the case. To save space, you should mount your faucet to the wall and fit it over a narrow vanity or sink; this will free up some space.

The above tips will allow you to maximize your bathroom space without spending too much. You can give your bathroom the illusion of additional space without too much effort.