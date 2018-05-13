If you are looking for a fun nail style this summer, then why not try out the decorative marble nail art style. It’s a popular style that is super cute. The color combination involved creates a wonderful looking style. These styles can be worn to the beach, to the club or just a casual day. There are so many ways that you can wear this creative style. You can do a wild style full of bright colors, or you can do a simple style with pastel shades. The sky is the limit for the colors that you can choose for the marble nail art.

Check out these 100 Decorative Marble Nail Art Ideas For Summer:

Black and White Styles

A style like this one is classy and would be great to wear to work as well.

2. Bright Colors

A great color like this one is great for summer. It’s a flashy shade that you are sure to love.

3. Rainbow Shades

You will feel like a superstar with a design like this one. These colors are amazing and they are perfect for summer.

4. Pastel Colors

There are lots of pretty colors in this style that you are sure to love.

5. Different Shades

This style is amazing because you can use so many different colors. Use a different color for every nail if you want.

6. Blended Styles

This is a stunning style that blends well. The colors themselves are gorgeous.

7. Easy Styles

As you can see here, creating a marble nail design is as easy as using a plastic bag. You don’t even have to go to the salon to have this amazing style.

8. Just Like Art

These nails look like a painting on canvas. Not only are the colors amazing but it’s as if they were painted with a brush.

9. Jeweled Designs

There is a lot going on with these nails and you are going to love every bit of it.

10. Subtle Styles

If you aren’t into the crazy colors and designs, then try a style that is simple but sweet. The color is beautiful and the style is simple.

11. Pink Marble

A great style like this provides you with marble in pink. Add some black to the style and you will have a stunning contrast. The cute little heart just completes the whole look.

12. Stunning Colors

These are great colors that go well with the marble art design. These are really cool styles that you are sure to love.

13. Yellow Designs

Yellow and black are great contrasting colors. You are sure to love these designs because the colors blend well together.

14. Cool Colors

You may not have thought that pink and gray are complimentary colors, but they go great together.

15. Bright Shades

There is no shine to these nails because the color is in a matte shade. These bright colors are great for summer.

16. Splotches of Color

A great style that looks like paint splotches. These colors are amazing and they all look great together.

17. Soft Shades

These gorgeous shades are truly beautiful. We love these soft shades all blending together.

18. Dark Colors

If you want a style that is edgier, then why not try darker shades. These shades are definitely cool to try out.

19. Sea Shades

A great style like this is a great one for summer because it has sea shades as well as a shell decal. You are really going to love these soft colors.

20. Watermelon Styles

If you want a fun style this summer, then you are sure to love this bright and beautiful design.

21. Beautiful Colors

Purple and blue are great colors that go well together. These blended shades are perfect summer colors.

22. Gorgeous Shades

There are a bunch of different shades here that go very well together. The black is blended throughout and the style is one that you are sure to want to try.

23. Blended Blues

A great style that has some beautiful colors that go wonderfully together. Purple and blue are perfectly paired.

24. Neutral Shades

Neutral shades are truly unique and this design will still the show wherever you go. The black lines really create some contrast.

25. Pink Designs

Each nail is different and some of them have more color than others. We love this gorgeous pink coloring.

26. Bold Pinks

These deep colors are truly beautiful. The different pinks go beautifully together and we can’t help but love these shades for summer.

27. Gorgeous Blacks

These are very different design for black and whites. A style like this is truly eye-catching.

28. Cool Marble Styles

Black goes awesome with bright colors. These marble designs are really cool looking.

29. Granite Marble Designs

This style looks like it belongs on a granite countertop. The bright shade is truly beautiful.

30. Stunning Shades

Beautiful shades like these are great for summer.

31. Cool Designs

Bold shades like this have some unique coloring. There is a lot of detail in these designs.

32. Floral Styles

A dark style like this one has some awesome floral designs with it.

33. Easy Styling

A great style like this one is easy to put together. As you can see here, it’s really easy to create a beautiful style like this one.

34. Amazing Colors

A style like this one looks like a painting. There are amazing like this that make for great summer looks.

35. Bold and Dark

These styles look amazing with dark colors. If you like edgier styles, then going dark is always a great choice.

36. Blue On Blue

Cool blues colors always look amazing together.

37. Insane Designs

This marble design is practically in 3D. The shades are really popping off and the contrast is amazing.

38. Dark Designs

The nail art is dark with just a slight shade of white on top

39. Simple Neutrals

Marble shades like this one are all in neutrals.

40. Orange Styles

A cool style like this one has some bold shades. The orange really pops off the nail.

41. Gold Elements

Each nail has a different color. We love the gold touches on the nails.

42. Contrasting Shades

A white style that has some black elements to the look. It’s a style that is great for work and play.

43. Neon Colors

We love these neon shades, these are definitely great colors for summer.

44. Blue and Black

These shades together are striking together. These blues are breathtaking and they are sure to draw the eye wherever you go.

45. Bold Nail Art

These yellows and blues look amazing together.

46. Darkening Designs

A great style like this is sure to please you wherever you go.

47. Gray and White

A beautiful style made up of grays and whites.

48. Contrasting Pink

A bright pink and a solid black together look amazing together.

49. Swirling Colors

These are really beautiful colors and we love how they swirl together.

50. Simple Green

A beautiful shade like this is sure to steal the show.

51. Beautiful Pastels

These pastel shades are truly beautiful as they blend together.

52. Blended Shades

These dark shades are all blended together.

53. Bold Blues

This is a striking example of a marble design.

54. Gorgeous Bright Colors

These bright colors really stand out and they are stunning.

55. Dark and Bold

Colors like this really stand out against the black.

56. Metallic Styles

Dark styles like this have some amazing metallic elements.

57. Great Shades

Bold pinks like this looks great on white.

58. Summer Shades

Pinks and whites together look truly amazing.

59. Sexy Shades

This is a stunning nail art has some amazing shades.

60. Green Styles

A great design that has some amazing colors to it.

61. Bright Blue Shades

A striking style like this is sure to get you tons of compliments.

62. Sparkle Styles

Gorgeous styles like these get extra pop with some sparkle.

63. Special Styles

A cool look that has some bright shades.

64. Darkening Blue

A cool style that has a striking blue color.

65. Blended Styles

How could we not love this cool nail art with bold colors like this?

66. White As Light

These colors are so light that they are practically white.

67. Color Blotches

Pink is always a great color for summer.

68. Seafoam Green

If you like colors of the sea, then you are sure to love this look.

69. Unique Looks

There is only one nail marbled while the red is a solid shade.

70. Cool Elements

These colors all look amazing together.

71. Bright Purple

These colors all look so beautiful together.

72. Metallic Swirls

The marble is underneath and there are metallic swirls on top that really make the overall look stand out.

73. Different Styles

If you really want a different look then why not have a different style on every nail. The marble one is part of the look.

74. Pretty Pinks

Pink is one of the most popular shades for summer.

75. Art Work

There are so many different options available for you to create works of art right on your finger.

76. Triangle Designs

This is a very different way that you can show off your marble nail art.

77. Metallic Marble

If you love the marble style, then why not take it up a notch by trying out a metallic shade. It will completely change your whole look.

78. St. Patty’s Designs

This would be the perfect design for St. Patrick’s Day. We love that the shade is designed into a four leaf clover. You won’t find a more unique design than this one.

79. Shiny Designs

Another great example of a metallic marble design.

80. Bold and Beautiful

If you want to wow everyone at your next party, then this style is the one for you.

81. Summer Looks

These hot shades are perfect for summer. You can’t go wrong wearing this style, everyone you know will be asking you where you got your nails done.

82. Purple Shades

We love how they combined dark and light purple together.

83. Gray Styles

If you like subtle styles, then grey and white are perfect for you. These colors blend in to create a simple look.

84. Striking Lines

There are many different ways to marbles your nails. We love the sparkles running through the colors.

85. Dark Blue

Another dark style that is sure to stand out.

86. Stunning Greens

We just love how these greens and blues just swirl together.

87. Lemon Styles

If you want a cool look, then you have come to the right place. These special designs are absolutely perfect for summer.

88. Unique Blends

These are very unique designs that are sure to be the talk at your next party.

89. Simple and Unique

This is a very simple style, but it’s also a unique one.

90. Cool New Designs

Only a few of the nails are marble, but you can mix and match these looks in many different ways.

91. Stunning and Pale

Pale shades can be just as pretty as bright and bold ones. These floral elements really make the whole look pop.

92. Stone Shades

Another great marble style that actually looks like stone. It also has the metallic lines throughout the design.

93. Amazing Designs

There is so much going on with these styles that it’s hard to keep track of it all. We love these unique images and they are sure to bring you attention wherever you go.

94. Simple Whites

This is a very simple marble design that can be worn to professional events.

95. Precious Purple

Another great purple coloring that is perfect for summer. It also has added sparkle.

96. Sweet Styles

Cool looks like these are always pleasing to the eye.

97. Fashion Styles

Bright colors like these are always worn by models in the fashion industry.

98. Cool and Contrasting

Anytime that you put white with a dark color you are going to see some awesome contrasts. Purple is always a great color for summertime.

99. Special Styling

Marbling pinks together will give you a style so amazing that you will love showing it off all summer long. You really can’t go wrong with a look like this one for summer.

100. Floral Designs

This amazing marble design actually creates flowers. This might be a style that you have to take to the salon, but it will be well worth it. This is definitely a show-stopping style.