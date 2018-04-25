How to Quit Smoking with Champix Varenicline?

Taking Champix Varenicline can significantly help you in your quest for smoking cessation. The medication is well known to help people give up smoking. The drug can be used by smokers within the age of 18 years and above.

Smoking cessation, especially if you have been addicted to the habit, can be hard to achieve. However, thanks to Champix, you can increase your chances of quitting smoking easily. It is important to point out that your smoking cessation is not entirely dependent on the drug. You still have to put in an effort, willpower, and determination in putting an end to your smoking habit.

How does Champix Varenicline help stop smoking?

The active ingredient of the Champix is Varenicline and it acts on exactly the same receptors in the human brain as nicotine, but doesn’t function as a nicotine replacement therapy. Champix functions by stimulating the nicotine receptors in the human brain. This stimulation produces an impact that relieves the withdrawal symptoms, as well as the craving associated with smoking cessation. The medication also helps block nicotine from working on the nicotine receptor in the brain. The implication of this is that you will not have the same pleasurable effects you feel when you inhale nicotine into your system.

How to use Champix Varenicline?

Before the commencement of your treatment, it is important that you set a cessation date that you plan to stop smoking. You can start using the drug 1 to 2 weeks before setting the date to allow for the medication to start working. The regular dosage of Champix Varenicline is 0.5mg which is recommended to be taken once per day for the first 3 days of the treatment. The dose can then be increased to 0.5mg twice per day to be taken in the morning and evening for another 4 days. At this period, you can increase the dosage to 1mg two times a day for another 11 weeks. It is important that you follow your doctor’s prescription when taking this medicine. To take Varenicline, swallow the pill whole with a glass of water. You can take the drug with or without food.

After taking the medication for a period of 12 weeks, the next step is to see your physician for a review. In some cases, patients discovered that they have built enough resistance against taking up smoking again at this stage. If this is the situation with you, your doctor can recommend that you stop taking the medication. The health provider may also decide to gradually reduce your doses of the medicine to minimize your risk of developing the urge to return to smoking. Gradual reduction in your doses can also help you avoid some withdrawal symptoms, such as feeling depressed, irritability, or insomnia. These withdrawal symptoms often occur in patients who suddenly stop taking Champix. In some other cases, many patients do not feel full confident enough that they would not go back to smoking. When this happens, your doctor might recommend another course of the 12-weeks treatment. It is important to mention that if you are not able to cease smoking within the period of the first 12 weeks of taking the medication, there is the likelihood that the drug will not work for you. You therefore need to discuss with your doctor about another method of the treatment that will help you in your smoking cessation journey.

What do you need to know before using Champix Varenicline?

Varenicline can make you sleepy or dizzy. It is therefore recommended that you do not operate machinery or drive until you are confident about the effect of the medication on you. Taking alcohol while using this drug might have an adverse effect on you. Therefore, try to limit your consumption of alcohol until you know the reaction it will have on you while taking the medication. You should not take Champix if you have an allergy to any of the ingredients in this medicine. Pregnant women and breast feeding mothers should not take Champix Varenicline.

There are some people who need to exercise caution when taking this drug. They will need to use a lower dose if they have the following health condition:

Epilepsy

Kidney problems

Cardiovascular disease

Psychiatric illnesses, such as schizophrenia, depression, or bipolar disorder

What side effects can cause Champix Varenicline?

Giving up smoking comes with its own symptoms, such as decreased heart rate, mood swings like feeling irritable, depressed, anxious, or frustrated, weight gain, increased appetite, and difficulty concentrating or sleeping. When you buy Champix Varenicline for smoking cessation, there are other side effects that you can experience. It has not been established if these adverse effects are directly related to the usage of the medication, or if they are just the symptoms of smoking cessation. It is important to mention that not all people using this drug will experience these adverse reactions during the course of their treatment. Some of the common side effects of using Champix include headache, abnormal dreams, feeling sick, insomnia, dry mouth, sleepiness, fatigue, or dizziness. Some patients have also reported feeling other side effects that include increased appetite, weight gain, itching, gut disturbances, such as diarrhea, constipation, indigestion, abdominal bloating or discomfort, and flatulence.

Some other uncommon adverse effects of the medication include psychosis, aggression, suicidal thoughts, agitation, and anxiety. Some individuals experienced the feel of depression and change in behaviour while taking Varenicline. You need to contact your doctor immediately if you experience some severe side effects such as tremor, seizure, skin reaction, change in sex drive, tinnitus, increased urination, gastritis (stomach inflammation), or increase in blood sugar levels.

Conclusion

It is important that you inform your doctor about other medicines you are taking, both prescription and non-prescription. Do not take any other smoking cessation drugs while taking this medicament. Taking Champix Varenicline with a nicotine replacement therapy has shown a significant increase in vomiting, nausea, headache, indigestion, drop in blood pressure, and fatigue.