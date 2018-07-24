How to Get Your Garden Summer BBQ-Ready

Summer has finally arrived, which means it’s time to invite friends and family around to your humble abode for a lit summer BBQ! Of course, you don’t want to throw just any old garden party, you want to make sure your guests are well cared for and have a great time. So, we’ve come up with some helpful tips that will turn your summer BBQ from basic to brilliant.

1. Get a Good Grill

Let’s start with probably the most obvious and crucial part of a summer BBQ; the grill. If you’ve never thrown a BBQ before or have recently moved then you may be struggling to find a grill that best suits you. After all, not everyone can work with a tiny BBQ while others may prefer them to a massive contraption that takes up loads of valuable storage room when it’s not in use. Fortunately, just like other cooking appliances, there are a number of BBQs on offer, so you’re sure to find one that best suits to the garden party you plan to throw. Then, all you need to get is some proper BBQ cooking utensils (or maybe ask someone else to deal with the food).

2. Don’t Forget the Decorations

Next up, you’ll want to ensure that your garden is looking presentable. Start off by mowing the lawn – sure, it’s not exciting but we’re sure your guests will notice and appreciate the effort. You may even want to plant some new shrubs or flowers to really celebrate the summer and make your garden look absolutely beautiful. If your planning to make your BBQ last well into the night you can also invest in some garden lighting to really make your guests feel at home. Fortunately for you, there are always great quality lights available at hundreds of independent stores, high street establishments and online. For instance, Lights.co.uk offer over 30,000 lights and lamps for every room in your house, as well as outside, so you can decorate your garden to your exact taste. Hanging Edison lights are very fashionable right now, as are creative pond lights and floor lighting that will help your garden stay nice and bright so guests aren’t falling over.

2. Make Sure You Have Enough Seating

While an outdoor table is a matter of personal preference, chances are your guests are expecting seating. Sure, the idea of sitting on the decking or grass with a cute picnic blanket is nice and whimsical in theory, but one or two clothing stains later and you probably won’t be as into it. If you’re hosting a budget BBQ there’s absolutely no shame in just taking some chairs from inside your home and setting them outside. Alternatively, nip to a local home and garden store to find some cheap, easy folding chairs. If you’re looking for long-lasting, hard-wearing outdoor furniture, there are plenty of stores to visit both online and off with a wide variety of outdoor seating on offer. If you’ve got the space there’s a whole bunch of trendy garden furniture to choose from right now, just make sure to put it away before the rains return!

4. Enjoy Yourself

Finally, we know that no matter how much effort you put into any sort of party it’s easy to get overwhelmed. The responsibility of taking care of your home as well as guests can lead to you not enjoying yourself, but you are the most important thing at your summer BBQ! Once you’ve prepared everything and that grill is on, sit back and congratulate yourself for putting together such a great party, and have fun!