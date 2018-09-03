How The Single Mom Can Get Ahead Financially

If you look at the recent statistics you will easily see that the world is producing more and more single mothers. While this might be a completely scary thought, it doesn’t mean that it is the end of your financial career. Just because you can be classified as a single mom it doesn’t mean that you have to result to feeding your kids free lunches, standing in welfare or lines, or turning to the support of your parents. In fact, with the right knowledge and ambition you can be 100 percent independent. So, how does the single mother get head in the current economy? That is exactly what you are going to learn below!

Know Exactly What Is Coming In

Regardless, if you are living off child support or if you are working a part time job it is imperative that you have a complete understanding of how your income is being spent. Maybe you have a week of income and an off week that doesn’t produce any income at all. Whatever the situation is, you need to know how much total income you have at all times; otherwise, you will not know how much money you have to spend. Kids are expensive and it will be extremely easy to overspend if you don’t know your basic limits.

Properly Utilize Your Tax Refunds

You already know that kids can be expensive, but when it comes to collecting on taxes kids can be extremely lucrative. Any individual that claims a dependent or two can really benefit from major earnings. As a single mother you will even collect more earnings during the tax season. According to the Better Credit Blog it will be imperative that you take advantage of all these tax breaks that you possibly can. Just collecting a significant amount of money on taxes doesn’t mean that you need to go out and waste the earnings on fast food and other useless activities.

Save your collection for something more important like college funds or the investment is school clothes.

Be Completely Willing To Sacrifice

It is possible that your ideal living destination might include a two-story home with a backyard pool. However, this might not be completely realistic when you are trying to survive on a single monthly paycheck as a single mother with two kids. Just because you live in a low-income area it doesn’t mean that you have to be classified as low income. Maybe you are just trying to save a bit of money before moving on. Saving money on your rent and other amenities provides you with the opportunity to spend more money on other aspects of your life.

Always Have A Backup Plan

Whether you are a single mother or you are a happily married couple with three children, you always need to have a backup plan. At the drop of a hat your car or computer could crash on you. And, this is exactly where your emergency fund could come in handy. Make sure that you scrape and save wherever you can, because you never know what situation might arise.