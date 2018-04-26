How Much Should You Be Spending on Breast Pumps?

In this fast paced life you need help as a woman to enable you to nurse your baby even when you’re not there. Breast pumps were invented with just you in mind; to enable you to accomplish your other tasks while having your child cared for using your own milk by other caregivers you have entrusted. Breast pumps have been around for longer than you think, dating back as ancient Greece. The earliest patent of breast pumps is however in the mid-19th century with the first patent filed in America by Orwell H. Needham in June 20th 1854. The evolution of these pumps, has however taken on a new age turn from manual pumps, to battery powered, and even electricity powered pumps.

Since breast pumps are classified as medical devices, they are regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) body. They come either as single breast or as double breast pumps. The cost of a breast pump will depend on several factors:

If you are buying or renting.

Whether you are purchasing manual, battery-powered, or electricity operated.

Whether they are single or double breast pumps.

Whether you are accessorizing with extra storage containers, bags, or sterilizers for the nipples, breast shields and bottles.

The Cost of Breast Pumps

Breast pumps will vary in price first based on whether you are buying or renting them. The least you should expect to spend is $20 for single breast pumps up to a cool $3,500 for electricity powered double breast pumps when purchasing them. Single breast pumps range from $20 to $60 and are operated manually. Single breast pumps that are battery or electricity powered

range from $40 to $185 while double breast ones which are either battery or electricity powered range from $60 to $3,500. ameda vs medela are two of the most trusted brands in the market and so command a majority share of the market.

If you desire to rent, you should be prepared to spend from $40 to $65 a month with a minimum deposit of $50 to $200. Aside from the monthly cost and initial deposit, you are required to purchase your own collection kit which consists of breast shields, tubing, as well as packing

bottles or bags. This collection kit is necessary to minimize the spread of infection between renters. When compared head to head, you realize it will be more economical to purchase rather than rent breast pumps. You may be stuck when considering which brand of breast pump to choose from. We give you an overview of these two brands, Ameda and Medela, for you to get the best value for your money.

Ameda Vs Medela Einar Egnell, a Swedish engineer, made it his life’s purpose to help nursing mothers extract milk from their breasts. He began this research over 75 years ago and finally got a breakthrough creating the first comfortable breast pump that imitated a baby’s suckling rhythm. Through his revolutionary finding he set the industry standard of the vacuum and cycling process. Egnell upon his discovery started the brand Ameda. Medela, on the other hand, was founded by Olle Larsson in 1961 in Switzerland. Medela focuses on developing technologically advanced devices that are developed through the research of lactation experts.

Given this brief history, here is a side by side comparison of these two brands assessing:

Quality

Price

Weight

Ease of use

Overall use

Quality

The quality of both these brands is praiseworthy from the consumer’s point of view. Both these brands have been tested and tried. They are both FDA approved, with Ameda being both BPA and DEHP free, while Medela is BPA free. This caution is taken especially in components that come into contact with the milk, making these pumps safe to use for the infant.

Price

When it comes to price, when pitting similar products together, you will find that Medela is almost always more expensive than Ameda most times. This can be credited to the tech that Medela products come loaded with as opposed to the humble Ameda. The one exception is when it comes to hands-free bras for upholstering the pumps. The price difference is however

minimal with Ameda being more expensive by only $3. Medela, on the other hand maintains a lead of $10 to more than $100 in similar products.

Weight

In matters pertaining to the weight of products, Medela again takes the trophy as having heavier products as opposed to Ameda. This attribute can be explained with having more parts in Medela products than in Ameda. An example is where the Ameda Manual Breast Pump is five ounces while the Medela Harmony Manual Breast Pump is 14 ounces, more than double the weight of Ameda. On a normal scale, the larger products have around a pound in difference between Ameda and Medela. This might influence mobility to a limited extent.

Ease of Use

When it comes to ease of use, Medela has been touted as being easier to use as it has invested in touchscreen buttons and displays. This has made it easier to use those Medela products that come with tech features as opposed to dial buttons that Ameda uses in its products.

Overall Use

One of the things to always be aware of is what source of power the products you want uses. The more the number of power sources, the more flexibility it gives you. Most of these products give you both the option of Ac adapters and battery power. This allows for ease of mobility. Another quality to keep in mind is the discreteness of the product. Your ideal pump should be

able to quietly work so that you can even use it in public without drawing too much attention to yourself.

Based on overall use, you will find that these two products are at par when it comes to use. Consumers have found these two brands to have individual advantages. A consumer will decide on the brand to choose based on what is most important to them. They can either put greater emphasis on ease of use or lean more on affordability. This will determine which product between Ameda Vs Medela they will pick.