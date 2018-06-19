How Could a Sincere Smile Radically Improve Woman’s Life?

There seems to be an inherent magical power behind every sincere smile; yet, this power is more often less utilized by many women. But if you are a lovely lady, for example, who knows how to utilize this tremendous power, you can gain what you like to have in this life. A simple smile can affect the behavior of other people, and if it is well-timed, it can doubly create a tremendous impact on other people. This is the reason why the painting of Mona Lisa is so popular, while Julia Roberts is often considered one of the loveliest women in the world.

The effect of a smile, however, is not solely limited to those who behold it. It also has a reciprocal impact on the one who gives it out. First, it can make that person more attractive. Hence, if at this point, you are not liberal with your smile, you should begin to relax your face a bit and smile more often. This would surely further amplify your charm and enhance your beauty, making you more attractive to other people. Smiling can likewise relieve a woman of stress. Whatever your occupation is — whether you are a family lawyer Perth based, or a simple clerk in one of the corporate offices in Melbourne — you should never forget to smile, for it would surely relieve you of stress.

Your brain is hard-wired to react to the movement of your face. Hence, if your brain senses that your face is smiling, your brain will feel good and produce good and positive feelings associated with happiness. A woman who is liberal with her smile is definitely doing herself a favor for smiling, which brings a lot of health benefits. Here are some of these obvious benefits:

You can change your mood with a simple sincere smile.

A woman who frequently smiles surely boosts her immune system. This is because the act of smiling relaxes your whole body.

Smiling can help lower your blood pressure. You can always try this every time you feel like going ballistic.

It can make you look younger. It is believed that you use more muscles when frowning than when you are smiling. Hence, you would look younger if you often smile, for frequent smiling can surely diminish the number of wrinkles on your face.

Smiling is a natural remedy. It can enable your body to produce endorphins, natural pain killers, and serotonin.

How do you produce a perfect smile?

Many scientists are in agreement as to which muscles of the face are instrumental to giving a sincere smile. They zero in on the obicularis occuli, the muscles that encircle the eye socket. On the other hand, if your smile moves and activates only your zygomaticus major, which is the muscle that controls your mouth’s corners, then you are only giving out a “social smile” which is more often considered fake. Others can readily recognize the difference between these two types of smiles, for the human brain is hard-wired to differentiate between these two.

Lastly, it would be good to remember what Dale Carnegie had to say about smiling: “Your smile is a messenger of your good will. Your smile brightens the lives of all who see it. To someone who has seen a dozen people frown, scowl, or turn their faces away, your smile is like the sun breaking through the clouds.”