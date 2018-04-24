Here’s how the Fashion Industry is Influencing Your Workplace

Whether you like it or not, your sense of fashion and clothing communicates a lot about you. It is also important to note that it can have a severe bearing on your capability to achieve the feat. It is also not a surprising fact that your wardrobe says a lot about you. Your dressing sense can inform passersby of your type of work and your ambition. As per the views of Darlene Prince, people significantly judge you by the way you look and dress. Your sense of fashion assumes vital importance in the workplace as others perceive you by the way you wear. Moreover, workplace perception is often reality, and this translates to the fact that it can also influence your career advancement levels.

In this context, it is important to note that the researchers at the National Research Council of Canada also abbreviated as NRCC are of the opinion that the way you dress can have a direct influence on the perception of people regarding your financial success and suitability for promotion and hire. The NRCC survey also found out that your communication skills also play a crucial role in affecting the perception of people in your workplace. It is so because your confidence in communicating with others comes from your dressing sense.

You can use clothing as an aid and a weapon too

It is important to note that modern-day individuals depend on their sense of fashion as a social and economic indicator as they are not official marks of position. The clothes you wear to work can have an overall positive impact on your employer. Despite being highly skilled, the way your dress for work depicts a lot about you. Your outfits would help you to place where you want to be. This is why you can use outfits both as an aid or a weapon. When you feel low, dress in those outfits those can boost your confidence in the workplace. On the contrary, if your employer has tasked you to represent your company in an international community, use your outfits as a weapon. Dress in such a manner that you can impress your organization’s clients.

The ways in which the fashion industry can impact your career

You are probably aware of the fact that turning up to work in wrinkled and soiled clothes would not assist you to cast a good impression on your employers. But, there are many other ways in which your style and fashion sense can have a direct impact on your professional life. Recent studies indicate that the fashion industry is playing a crucial role in affecting your professional success. This is the reason that you should always be on your toes and keep yourself abreast with the latest developments and trends of the fashion industry. Right wardrobe choices can still make you the cynosure of eyes in the corporate world.

The outfits you selected can have a direct impact on your self-image

The selection of your ideal outfit not only affects those who are near you but also has a direct effect on the way you see yourself. Furthermore, different varieties of outfits may fetch you with various advantages which are dependent on the symbolic meaning of those clothes. This is one of the ways with the help of which the fashion industry is influencing the workplace attire. For instance, to beat office blues at the start of the week, many women opt for elegant earrings in a professional environment. By wearing the pendant of their choice, they feel more confident to undertake various tough assignments.

On the other hand, formal clothes in a working environment would help you to feel more relaxed and calm. Besides that, they would also help you to feel more intelligent and confident. Professor Karen Pine is of the view that an individual’s aspirations in the workplace are dependent on what you wear. This is the reason that as a working professional, you should devote more time to select outfits.

The recent trends in the fashion industry are enabling professionals to deviate from the standard dress code

The concept of using outfits to send out a strong message is quite familiar in the workplace. However, a recent survey by the Harvard Business School depicts that in most of the cases, deviating from the standard dress code would make you feel more confident. In other words, it implies a more significant amount of control and autonomy. The recent trends in the fashion industry also have a profound impact on your success in the workplace. For instance, by pairing up casual watch with formal attire can show you as a capable and confident professional.

Right clothes can help you with your chances of being promoted

In case if you are hoping to be developed in the future, dressing appropriately would be the ideal option. Interestingly, as per a recent study, more than 85% of executives are of the opinion that the right fashion clothes would affect your chances of earning a promotion. In this context, it is important to note that dressing well does not necessarily mean that you have to wear a business suit. The recent trends in the fashion industry indicate that business casuals are slowly gaining the upper hand over traditional office attire. Moreover, many executives tend to stay in neutral colors like gray, navy blue and black.

To be successful in your workplace, always ensure that you are well aware of the recent trends in the fashion industry. Employers these days give preferences to those who know how to dress in an effective manner.