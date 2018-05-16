Healthier (and Cheaper!) Alternatives to Smoking

It’s hard to quit smoking, but you probably already know that. It’s easy to start smoking cigarettes, yet it’s almost impossible to stop. Luckily, you have options. While it takes work, you can make small steps towards living a healthier, smoke-free lifestyle. This list of easier and cheaper alternatives will not only cut down on your time spent smoking, but it will give your wallet a much-needed break! Keep reading for the best alternatives you can look into today to cut smoking a step at a time.

Instead of Smoking, Try Vaping

When you choose to vape over smoking, you cut out a lot of the harmful chemicals and cancer-causing ingredients found in cigarettes. While there is still tobacco and nicotine in most vaping products, you have more control over the amount and can cut down one step at a time. Vaping is also a much more affordable option, and it’s environmentally friendly. Check this out to explore vaping options.

Go for a Run or Workout

While working out probably isn’t the most obvious alternative to smoking, it’s a great way to overcome jittery feelings. Most people feel the need to smoke when they’re stressed or feeling anxious. Working out is an easy way to beat anxiety naturally without any harmful habits! You don’t have to go to the gym or do an intense workout to feel the benefits. Just going on a long walk might be enough to put your body and mind at ease.

Try Nicotine Replacement Therapy

If you’re really struggling to quit, it might be time to give replacement therapy a try. Using a nicotine patch, spray, or other replacer options might take the edge off of quitting smoking. These are easy to use and you can find the right therapy for you at your local pharmacy or by speaking to a medical professional. While these therapies might have a greater upfront cost than cigarettes, this will lessen over time.

Eat Lots of Fruits and Vegetables

Medical research shows that smoking cigarettes actually deteriorate your taste buds. That means that you’re not able to taste things as fully as you used to, and it might be time to refresh your memory. Really take the time to experience the vast and rich flavors of fruits and vegetables! When you stop smoking, your taste buds have the chance to heal and recover. Fruit never tasted so good!

If All Else Fails, Try Acupuncture

There are recent studies that support the idea that acupuncture can be beneficial for smokers trying to quit. Through acupuncture, you can gain focus within your body and create balance. There are five known acupuncture points which are shown to lead to a reduction in cravings for those suffering from smoking addictions. While it hasn’t worked for everyone, it’s easy to try these simple acupuncture techniques yourself!

Give Your Body the Chance to Heal

Ultimately, you need to give your body a chance to heal if you’re suffering from an addiction to smoking cigarettes. Your body needs time to recover, and it’s normal to feel cravings and anxiety after stopping. This list is a great starting point for replacing your unhealthy habits with new, better ones. While some of these like vaping with e-cigarettes or using nicotine replacements might still include some consumption of nicotine, it’s still a step in the right direction! Celebrate every step of the process. Be kind to your body and your mind during this process! It’s okay if you need time to fully overcome this addiction! Every little step is work celebrating, and you’ll reach your health goals in no time!