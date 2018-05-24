Getting the perfect replacement: Which type of dental implant is right for you?

Dental implants are an excellent choice for replacing damaged or missing teeth. They provide a more natural and long-term restoration look that fits well, making the implant undetectable. You’ll clean and chew food with dental implants as you would with your natural teeth. During surgery, the extracted molar is replaced with an implant of large diameter that resembles the root size and ridge width of the natural molar. Medical graded titanium with a thread pattern is integrated into the jaw bone. This allows for stability at placement in non-molar teeth as well as temporary placement of the all-ceramic dental crown during surgery.

Cerec System

Many professionals dealing with dental implants Toronto have FDA approved implants for use in immediate molar extraction and replacement. The Cerec dentistry system utilized provides a superior implant system that reduces the amount of time needed for the replacement of the implant crown and resumption to normal activity. During the initial consultation, the dentist determines if the implant is the right option through x-rays taken of the region of the mouth that requires the implant. The Cerec system abolishes the need for a prolonged healing process, costly socket grafting and placing the dental crown implant at a later date. This allows the treatment plan to suit only one surgery date.

Single Tooth Replacement

For one missing tooth, an all-ceramic implant crown on a single dental implant provides a natural root replacement option. This implant often appears natural and would be difficult to differentiate it from the rest of the teeth.

Multiple or All Teeth Replacement

With multiple dental implants, the dentist determines the best replacement option depending on the health of the gums, strong bones to support the structure, and whether the patient smokes. Two options are likely to be presented for several missing or all teeth missing. One is to anchor a denture with a dental implant bridge. This all-ceramic crown solution enhances one’s aesthetics and optimal function. This bridge prevents the adjacent teeth from shifting position to fill the gap. It also restores the appearance of the face and smile by eliminating the shrinkage of the jawbone.

The second alternative is to replace four or more complete sets of teeth at the lower or upper denture. In this case, the patient has loose fitting dentures moving around the mouth and is bothered by denture adhesive. Dental implants act like the natural molar or non-molar teeth and replace dental adhesive use. With this surgical procedure, a full and fixed denture is supported having roots deeper into the jawbone. This provides retention to the existing denture. A patient may also opt for a removable denture that fits into the jawbone and functions well hence an implant bar may be the best available option.

After surgery, swelling, mild pain and discomfort may be experienced, and the dentist will most probably prescribe pain relievers that can be purchased at any drug store. The bone and surrounding structures will heal fully in three to six months. The implants sturdiness will also improve as the jawbone forms around it. If your dental problems still persist, you can always seek medical attention.