Common Genetic Problems That Are Likely To Affect Your Dog

Man and his best friend have always shared a lot. From a health perspective, man has been battling genetic diseases and his furry friend has a fair share of genetic conditions to deal with too. However, in as much as you focus on safeguarding your furry friend, some of these conditions are bound to catch up with your pet especially if it comes from a line that has been predisposed to the genetic illness.

It’s not possible to predict these problems in your pet dog, but it’s possible to anticipate them and prepare for the aftermath. These conditions affect dogs different according to their bred. Some conditions are bond to affect some breeds more than others.

It’s true that both pedigree and mixed breed will suffer when the conditions finally strikes. The best thing to do is to educate yourself about these diseases and know how to tackle them. Once you know how to manage your dog when the worst happens, it’s still possible to enjoy a relationship despite the debilitating effect that some of the conditions bring forth.

Common Genetic Disorders in Dogs

In the process of demystifying genetic problems in dogs, you need to realize that purebreds aren’t always on the receiving end. The other breeds will suffer in equal measure. When you know what breed is prone to these conditions, you can pick your pet confidently knowing that you don’t have to suffer the stress arising from seeing your furry friend devastated.

Hip Dysplasia

The hip joint in every dogs body needs to be well aligned and in a good position. If it doesn’t fit as it should, it could lead to other problems. Your pet can suffer from muscle degeneration, arthritis and chronic pain. When a dog is affected by hip dysplasia, mobility becomes a problem. With time, the condition can render your pet immobile. To remedy the situation, you can resort to physical therapy, pain medication, and stem cell therapy or laser treatment. Some breeds are affected more than others, your bulldogs, mastiff, retrievers, German shepherd and Rottweilers are likely to suffer more. You will do your pets a favor if you consult your vet regular and stick to a healthy diet. Exercise is the other form of intention that can keep your dog safe from such a condition.

Urinary Bladder Stones

If you notice that your dog is passing blood in urine, passes urine frequently and strains to do so, it could be a telltale sign of urinary bladder stones. There are several ways of treating these stones including surgical methods and cystoscopy. The breeds that are predisposed include Dalmatians, miniature schnauzers and Newfoundland breeds. You need to visit your dog vet regularly for checkups and advice on how to control the condition using healthy dieting.

Epilepsy

Dogs do suffer from epileptic seizures. You need to look out for seizures associated with stiffness, incontinence, frothing in the mouth and twitching of the limbs. You can resort to anti-seizure mediation and anti-convulsion drugs. These serve to reduce the frequency and severity of an attack. They are breeds that suffer more including Dachshunds, Retrievers, Beagles, and German shepherds.

Heart Disease

One of the common problems that affect dogs is cardiac diseases. The genetically triggered attacks lead to respiratory problems, general weakness, and sudden collapsing. There are medicines and dietary interventions that can offer relief. Doberman pinschers, bulldogs, spaniels and boxers are more predisposed to heart problems.

Brachycephalic Syndrome

This condition is common in dogs with shorter faces. The narrow nostril and windpipe make it difficult to enjoy smooth airflow. Brachycephalic dogs will snore, but in actual sense, it could be signaling a bigger problem. English and French bulldogs, terriers and King Charles Spaniels lead the list of predisposed breeds.

An article by the team at Hair Clippers Club.