The Gaming Industry Honors Women with Annual Awards

Picture the scene. The glittering Savoy Hotel in London in May of 2018. “Luxury, glamour, and champagne” sums up the excitement in the air. The Women in Gaming Diversity awards are back: a wonderful chance for women in gaming to enjoy a fun and stylish night out, mix with the best of the best women in the business, and be rewarded for their excellence in the industry.

Here comes the WiG Awards

The Women in Gaming Diversity Awards (or just WiG for brevity) is an annual affair, dating back to 2010. The mere birth of the awards is a nod of women making strides in a traditionally male dominated industry. Applications for the awards are open to women from all over the globe.

Have a look through this year’s winner’s below:

Industry Pride of the Year – Lucy Owen (Playtech)

– Lucy Owen (Playtech) Outstanding Contribution – MarieanneCarmody Weir (Aspers)

– MarieanneCarmody Weir (Aspers) B2B Excellence Award – Angela Houslay (IGT)

– Angela Houslay (IGT) Best Place to Work – Les Ambassadeurs Club

– Les Ambassadeurs Club Company of the Year – Microgaming

– Microgaming Employee of the Year – Debbie Wyatt (Aspers)

– Debbie Wyatt (Aspers) Excellence in Customer Service – Sarah Mannion (Rank)

– Sarah Mannion (Rank) Hidden Talent of the Year (OPERATOR) – MariachiaraLagravinese (Mr Green)

– MariachiaraLagravinese (Mr Green) Hidden Talent of the Year (SUPPLIER) – JerielBacani (Microgaming)

– JerielBacani (Microgaming) Industry Achiever – May Maceiras (The Stars Group)

– May Maceiras (The Stars Group) Innovator of the Year – Lorraine Sammut (Videoslots)

– Lorraine Sammut (Videoslots) Inspiration of the Year – Dr Laila Mintas (Sportradar)

– Dr Laila Mintas (Sportradar) Leader of the Year iGaming (OPERATOR) – Irina Cornides (Jackpotjoy)

– Irina Cornides (Jackpotjoy) Leader of the Year iGaming (SUPPLIER) – Lena Yasir (Play’n GO)

– Lena Yasir (Play’n GO) Leader of the Year (Land Based) – Erin Chamberlin (Caesars)

– Erin Chamberlin (Caesars) Star of the Future – Kam Sanghera (Playtech)

– Kam Sanghera (Playtech) Team of the Year – Liv Biesmans Legal Team Kindred

– Liv Biesmans Legal Team Kindred Young Leader of the Year – Ciara Nic Liam (William Hill)

Source: WiG

Each of the winners contributed something truly special to the field throughout the year and indeed in their careers as a whole.

The WiG awards are the companion the International Gaming Awards, well-regarded in the industry as recognizing the best companies by awards category. Some winners in this event in 2018 were Betradar for eSports Betting Software and Leo Vegas for Live Casino of the Year.

Other awards for women in gambling

There’s another organization that holds their own awards for women in gaming, too. Global Gaming Women hold an annual Great Women of Gaming Awards where the cream of the crop in women’s gaming compete to win in 5 categories: Rising Star, Game Changer, Service Star, and Lifetime Achievement. Applications for this year’s awards close 31st July, with winners to be announced at the annual G2E Global Gaming Expo in Las Vegas in October.

Applications for the Great Women of Gaming Awards aren’t limited to CEOs like Denise Coates (head of Bet365 and multi-billionaire) either, with the organization encouraging entrepreneurs and employees from “from lotteries, casinos, manufacturers, online gaming, sports betting, system suppliers, other suppliers and vendors to the gaming and lottery industry, law firms, marketing firms, etc.” to apply.

Women in Gaming also run a scholarship program, for a chance to attend prestigious conferences such as the 2018 MGM Women’s Leadership Conference.

Why the need for such awards?

You might wonder “Why do we need to honor females at all, shouldn’t it be an even playing field here?”

Well, that’s correct, however we still aren’t at a time when women represent a significant number in this very male dominated (still) industry. iGaming has long been a men’s activity, with women relegated to the role of trinket by a man’s side [see: every gambling movie pretty much ever]. In many Asian countries this is still the case.

However, the world is changing. There are not only Women winning Gambling awards but many casino games are aimed at a female audience, too.Girls can now kick it with the boys, even outpacing them with the right combination of brains, nerves, and hunger. It’s a challenge that the ladies that are winning these awards are standing up for. “We have every right to be here and we love the gambling industry as well!”

How are women getting ahead in male dominated industries?

In male-dominated industries, women now have a chance to shine. With many diversity programs in place in workplaces around the world, women have a chance to get a foot in the door and really show employers what they’re made of. Still others are striking it out on their own, launching tech startups and building wealth in male-dominated fields.

It is a shame that many times equal opportunity advancements need to be championed by men to be implemented, however, if the stepping stones are laid, then it’s women who can come to the forefront in the future.

While traditionally having children can be a career killer (or at least, staller), some women are choosing to juggle both, or having their partner play the stay-at-home dad role, and still others choosing a life childfree, as they would prefer having a meteoric career instead of different and equally as difficult child-rearing career.

STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) programs aimed at getting girls into male-dominated areas are flourishing worldwide, representing a change from encouraging women to go into soft-skills roles. Women aren’t just nurses and psychologists (not that they can’t be if they want to be!) but some are better cut out to be finance brokers and helicopter engineers.

While the patriarchy is still relatively strong, there is a decided swing against it and towards diversity in general. Once we see more women founders, CEOs, CTOs, and CFOs of the world’s biggest companies and a greater representation on the floors of parliaments around the world then we’ll know that things really have changed for the better.

It’s not exactly just around the corner, but we are sure to witness it in this lifetime. If you’re ambitious, hungry, clever, and flexible, then you’re sure to excel in a world that’s coming around to be ripe for the picking.

As we honor the women in gaming we should raise a toast to all the ladies around the world that are crushing it in a man’s game. It’s not always easy, but we can make it to the top if we try.