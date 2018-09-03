Gain Unforgettable Impressions Making A Journey Of Your Life

The Arctic is a place of freezing cold, snow and ice. Located in the northernmost part of Earth, the Arctic region is more than just a remote, inaccessible land. This is a legendary place – one of the most impressive and breathtaking regions every thrill-seeker dreams to visit. The Arctic is visited by more than 10,000 of tourists annually. People who are not afraid of cold get an opportunity to observe real miracles: spectacularly beautiful glaciers, snowy valleys, polar day and night and, obviously, unforgettable northern lights.

3 Reasons To Go On A Cruise

Nowadays, Arctic cruises gain in popularity with tourists from across the world. It’s easier than ever to visit the Arctic with the help of Poseidonexpeditions – everyone is able to prove themselves going on an impressive cruise to the Arctic region, one of the most stunning places on Earth.

So why is it worth making such a journey? Visiting the Arctic, you get an opportunity to:

Enjoy breathtaking views of Spitsbergen famous for its wildlife. Here, you will be able to see a great number of animals, such as white bears, foxes and reindeer, as well as take a look at magnificent whales, seals and dolphins. Polar bears are the hallmark of Spitsbergen; here you will see the Kings of the Arctic in their natural habitat. The views also won’t leave you indifferent – Spitsbergen nature will make your journey unforgettable impressing with its mountains and glaciers. Go on a unique cruise visiting Spitsbergen, Greenland and Iceland. Glaciers, icebergs, wild animals – all that will leave a deepest impression on any tourist. Here, you’ll see lots of the Arctic inhabitants, including seabirds and walruses, as well as enjoy the views of picturesque fjords and mountains. Visit Franz Josef Land Archipelago – the northernmost archipelago in the world. This unique place will make any journey eventful and full of the vividest emotions. The fauna makes Franz Josef Land so special: seabirds, harp seals, orcas, walruses can be met during the whole trip.

The Arctic cruise is one of the most remarkable ways to make a journey of your life. Visiting the Arctic and seeing its immense area, it becomes possible to understand how hard it has been for the first Arctic explorers to get to this remote place.

What Makes Arctic Cruises So Popular

The Arctic cruise gives people a chance to be one on one with nature and feel its power. Going on such a cruise, you become able to broaden your horizons meeting and taking a look at wonderful wild animals living in their natural habitat.

The Arctic cruise will be a catch for all people who want to take risks, gain lots of new unforgettable impressions and enjoy spectacular views of Mother Nature. A desire to open new horizons, a willingness to try new things, a dream of visiting unique places – all that unites tourists who are going to make a journey to the breathtaking Arctic region.