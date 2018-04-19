Finding the Right Pair of Sunglasses

After such a bitter winter it is time to start preparing for the summer. While you are getting that summer wardrobe ready, don’t forget your most important accessory: sunglasses. Sunglasses are more than just a fashion statement; they are an essential to protect your eyes from the sun. The sun’s UV rays do more than just cause you to squint. Their effects are linked to cataracts, macular degeneration and astigmatism.

Prescription sunglasses

It is important to get your eyes tested at least once every couple of years, so why not schedule in an eye test while you are looking for that perfect pair of sunglasses? If you are a glasses wearer, prescription sunglasses are a must. If you are a contact lens wearer, it is still a good idea to have a pair of prescription sunglasses handy.

Picking the perfect pair

There are so many different sunglasses to choose from. When looking for the perfect pair of sunglasses it is important to take the same amount of care in picking them as you would with a normal prescription pair. Go to an opticians and ask for help. Staff are trained and experienced to help you pick the perfect pair. They will also have great knowledge of the different styles available in the store and will be able to point you in the right direction.

Sunglasses are just as much a fashion statement as the clothes or jewellery you wear, so it is important to get them right. There are a range of fantastic designers out there such as Emporio Armani, Ray Ban, Blue Ray or Carrera to name just a few. With such a selection, whether you are looking for quirky or classic, distinctive or elegant, you will have no problem finding the ideal pair. If some of the brands you like are out of your price range a good tip is to try them on anyway. You can then try to find a similar pair from a different brand that might be more within your price range.

Finding the shape and colour that suits

It is important not to automatically pick the first pair of sunglasses you like, as they might not necessarily suit you. Everyone has a different face shape, and, just like with clothes, different styles suit different people. One tip is to make sure that the glasses are centred correctly and that the side of the glasses does not protrude too much from the sides of your face. Ask experienced and trained staff for assistance.

When picking clothes, you will often choose a certain series of shades that you know suit your colouring. The same goes with glasses. Make sure the colour suits both your skin tone and your hair colour.

Added extras

When you have invested in that perfect pair of sunglasses it is important to make sure you look after them properly. A good quality case is a must. Lens cleanser is another essential. GLASKAR is a particularly good option. On top of keeping your lenses clean, it can also reduce scratching to help keep your sunglasses in great condition.

Perhaps you have a pair you already love but there is a problem with the lenses or your prescription has changed. If that is the case, you can get new lenses that will fit the frames specially made.