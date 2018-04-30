Facts every Woman should Know about Choosing an Essential Oil

Essential oils have become a hot topic recently. The question most women are asking is where to find high quality essential oils. Despite the immense popularity of essential oils, most people do not know facts about them. At worst, some information people spread about the oils is not correct. This has led to incorrect usage.

To avoid confusion, here are facts every woman should know about essential oils.

Essential oils are not really oils

Essential oils are highly concentrated plant constitutes possessing potent cosmetic and medicinal qualities. They do not contain fatty acid as in actual oils.

They are minuscule in molecular size

This means that essential oils are well absorbed by the skin. They are an ideal ingredient in personal care items that are used with the intention of healing, nourishing, or softening. The oils do not stay for long in the body. They offer healing properties and pass on through.

They are wholly natural and cannot be patented

They are not found in pharmaceutical drugs; hence, health care practitioners do not recommend them as a therapeutic alternative to drugs. Since they cannot be patented, drug companies will not spend cash studying them limiting their scientific knowledge. Most information about essential oils has been passed through by experience.

Scientific studies have shown that rosemary essential oils help your brain function well

Smelling essential oils gives the memory ability to recall and perform on tests. Interestingly, an experiment proved that a group that smelt lavender or rosemary essential oils was more relaxed than those who did not.

The enormous amount of plants is required to produce essential oils:

Approximately, it takes 4000 pounds of Bulgarian roses to produce a single pound of essential oil. Other plants like lavender only take 100 pounds to produce a pound of essential oil. Due to using many plants, essential oils are concentrated.

Most essential oils contain high antifungal, antiviral, and antibacterial properties

This makes the oils an outstanding addition to homemade cleaning preparations. Best oils for ideal in cleaning are peppermint, lavender, lemon, eucalyptus, rosemary, tea tree, and grapefruit.

Essential oils should not be used undiluted on babies and children. This is because young kids have a thinner and delicate skin than adults. The skin tends to be very sensitive to essential oils potency. If following a recipe, use half what is recommended for children.

It is possible to test if you are sensitive to a certain essential oils are pure

To test the oils combine one drop of the essential oil with a half teaspoon of carrier oil such as olive or jojoba oil. Rub the mixture on the upper portion of your arm and wait for a few hours. If no itchiness or redness develops, then probably you are not sensitive to that essential oil.

Essential oils are beneficial and safe to use. The question probing in your mind most likely is where to find high-quality essential oils. You can look up online for sites selling essential oils since they cannot be found in pharmaceuticals. In addition, essential oil last decades because you only use a limited amount. There are various brands of essential oils and all have different abilities. However, if you have a sensitive skin you should test the oils first before using them to avoid skin damage.