Doctors Want Women to Know These 6 Critical Things about Endometriosis

Endometriosis is a growing issue among women of child-bearing age, as it impacts nearly one in every ten adult women around the world. Despite its prevalence, the reproductive disorder is shrouded in confusion and in some cases, shame, given that many women go several months to years without a proper diagnosis and support. While endometriosis has lasting impacts on fertility and overall quality of life among the women who live with the condition, members of the medical community want women to know they are not alone in their fight. Here are the six critical things doctors want women to know about endometriosis so that diagnosis and eventual treatment can begin.

It isn’t Something You’re Born With

Endometriosis takes place when tissue within the uterus, or endometrium, grows in other places, including but not limited to the ovaries, fallopian tubes, and the lining of the pelvis. However, this is not a condition that is present from birth. Many women experience endometriosis because of the level of estrogen found in the body which does not begin to appear until puberty. Some younger women may develop endometriosis in their early teens, but it is far more likely to be present in women who are age 20 and older.

Education is Lacking

Medical professionals along with patient advocacy groups and women who currently live with endometriosis are taking steps to raise awareness surrounding the condition. But even with these ongoing efforts, education about endometriosis and the symptoms and side effects that go hand in hand is far from optimal. Many doctors share that patients are unaware that endometriosis is even a possibility which makes diagnosis and prompt treatment a challenge.

Misdiagnosis Run Rampant

One of the most pressing issues with endometriosis that doctors want women to know is that misdiagnosis is more common than not. A medical negligence law firm in the UK explain that endometriosis is often thought to be in a patient’s head, associated with “normal” menstrual pain or hormone imbalances. The unfortunate truth is that many women suffer from the ongoing symptoms of endometriosis without ever receiving a diagnosis that could lead to treatment. While events and campaigns to raise awareness on the condition are meant to improve the overall perception of the disease, women still stand to receive an inaccurate diagnosis when symptoms first arise. Increased education, second opinions, and open and honest discussions with doctors are all essential in receiving the right diagnosis early on.

You Don’t Always Have Pain

The most common sign of endometriosis is pain before, during, and after a period. In some cases, pain is so debilitating that women with endometriosis cannot function as they normally would. This causes them to miss work, be unable to care for children, or have regular social interactions with others. However, it is just as common for women to experience no pain around their cycle. Other symptoms may include extreme bloating, nausea, and infertility. Any combination of these experiences should prompt a visit to the doctor and a discussion about the possibility of an endometriosis diagnosis.

There is no Singular Cause

Although endometriosis is known to be more prevalent in women who have higher amounts of estrogen in the body, there is no singular reason that endometriosis develops. Some research studies over the last several years link the condition with a genetic predisposition, similar to other reproductive health issues. In other studies, endometriosis is shown to have a higher prevalence in certain ethnicities, including Asian and Caucasian women. Conditions like asthma, multiple sclerosis, hypothyroidism, and ovarian and breast cancer also seem connected to endometriosis development. But because there is no clear line pointing to a singular cause, there is little women can do to prevent the condition from occurring.

Treatment, not a Cure, is Available

Because there is not a known cause for endometriosis among women, a cure is not yet available. The good news is that there are several courses of treatment that women can consider to help ease the symptoms over time. Hormone therapy is one route, as is self-treatment with heating pads and pain medication. In the most severe cases, women may consider their options for laparoscopic surgery to remove the built-up tissue outside the uterus. Typically, a combination of these treatment methods works best to help women with endometriosis live a better life with the condition.