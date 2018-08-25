Do you want to rock the sporty look? This is how to do it

The athleisure trend is not going anywhere. Actually, it is here to stay. Numerous retailers and brands have released their own collections. Profits are greater than ever, fashion-infused sportswear bringing in significant amounts of money. Brands like Gymshark or ASOS are already reaping the benefits. In case you did not know, the word “athleisure” is officially in the dictionary. Just to refresh your memory, athleisure refers to a style of clothing that is meant to be worn for exercising and general use. It is a practical sporty look. The style has become the most popular one in the United Kingdom. But enough about that. Let us talk about your personal style. You have had it for several years now, so it is time to make a change. Shake off the old and embrace the sporty style. In this article, you will learn how to dress down. Read carefully.

Pump up the volume

When you look at Gigi Hadid or Bella Hadid, you forget all about skinny jeans and leather jackets. Their style is so chic that you cannot resist the temptation of copying it. Working in fashion, the two supermodels often find themselves putting on uncomfortable things. However, when they are out shopping with their friends or having drinks with their beaus, they adopt more relaxed looks. If you want to win the athleisure game, then you have to learn how to play with volumes. Pair an oversized tee with leggings or big pants with a slim fit shirt. Wearing oversized clothes and still look fashionable is hard. There are extreme combinations that you can make. For instance, you can wear a hoodie with a mini skirt. This look will make you look sexy and you won’t give the impression of being vulgar. However, it takes courage to wear such an outfit.

Wear your workout clothes and add something casual

The last thing you want is for people to think that you are in your workout clothes. You are a woman with a taste for fashion. So, how are you supposed to wear your fashion-infused sportswear? Very simple. You include casual pieces of clothing. If you have a favourite jacket or puffer vest, include them in the mix. Equally, if you have a cropped T-shirt that you are particularly fond of, you can integrate it into your look. You will be just as stylish as Victoria’s Secret models. While you are not likely to see people in Paris walking around in their gym wear, you are likely to see people in the UK giving athleisure a run for their money. The point is that it is appropriate.

Consider sporty dresses

There isn’t a lady in the world that doesn’t like wearing dresses. A sporty dress is effortless to wear and it compliments your unique and quirky style. What is more, this apparel compliments the athleisure trend. Make sure that you choose a dress that flatters your figure. The sporty dress should not be too girly or, worse, too flared. There is one thing that you need to pay attention to. You can never ever wear a sporty dress to the office. Besides the fact that everyone’s eyes will look strange, you will look unprofessional. If you ever feel like going for a run, put on the dress and be on your way. It is so comfortable, not to mention that it will keep you dry and warm. When you go off to perform necessary duties, you will be happy that you bought the sporty dress. It is as casual as it is formal.

Make sure to accessorize

When it comes to dressing sporty, many women forget to add accessories. Or maybe they are too afraid to do it, out of fear that they will look ridiculous. What you need to know is that there is nothing to worry about. As long as you accessorise the right way, there is nothing to fear. For an enviable sporty off-duty look, add a pair of sunglasses, a baseball cap or a fashionable backpack. The right accessories will help you go from day to night without much difficulty. If top models can pull off the sporty look, so can you. You can accessorise with your chicest personal ornaments. Grab those gold hoop earrings and enhance your look beyond fashion. It is important to not exaggerate. Perhaps you will feel more beautiful, but you risk making a fool out of yourself. Stick to one piece of jewellery.

Invest in outwear attire

If you do not possess a statement coat, then that is a shame. When this piece is thrown over, they completely transform the look. The outwear that you choose is very important. Why? Simply because it can make or break your look. Look for fabrics that will keep you comfortable, such as leather. You can pair yoga leggings with a leather top in order to create that singular look. Maybe you prefer an oversized coat. Yet again, we must give Gigi Hadid as an example. She creatively managed to pair of athletic pants with a brightly coloured tee and a woollen coat. This does not mean that you should replicate the look. All it means is that you should use it for inspiration. You can do many things with a statement coat.

Layering is essential

Athleisure can be described as an innovative way to combine athletic pieces with everyday apparel. Many fashion experts agree with the fact that layering is essential. You have to find the right combination between light layers between spring and winter. You can wear shorts over leggings, yet you can also put on a thick knit. Imagination is the limit. The trick is to look as if you did not make any effort. Mastering the art of layering isn’t easy. It takes a lot of practice. At some point or the other, you will get it. Until you do, make sure to keep things simple. With minimal clothes, you can achieve maximum style. Put together not-so-obvious pieces and you are guaranteed to impress.