Dandruff in Dogs: How to Slay the Dead Skin Flakes Once and for All

Much like their human parents, dogs can have dandruff too. Along with the flaky skin, dandruff in dogs usher in a host of other problems. Among other things, dogs with dandruff often suffer from excessive itchiness.

Dandruff in dogs can be a sign of a bigger problem. They are often caused by improper diet, mite infestations, and fungal infections. Therefore, if your dog is suffering from severely flaky skin, it’s always best to consult a qualified vet. Sometimes the problem can be solved by applying a few vet-prescribed skin care products, other times it need serious medical intervention. If it’s a regular case of dandruff, there are things you can do to keep those dead skin flakes at bay.

Use a Moisturizing Shampoo with Appropriate pH Levels: Many dog parents unknowingly use human shampoos on dogs. Human shampoos have harsh chemicals that can disbalance the pH level of your dog’s skin. Furthermore, they can dry out the skin and thus leave your dog susceptible to more dandruff. Stop using human shampoos on your dog. Buy moisturizing shampoos with the right pH level for dogs from a reputed pets medical supplies store. There are several brands that use ingredients such as oatmeal to gently reduce dandruff and improve fur health.

Give Them a Bath at Proper Intervals: Bathing your dog too often can actually demoisturize its skin. Mainly because dogs secrete natural oils to keep their skin naturally moisturized and it gets washed off whenever you give your pet a bath. As surprising as it may sound, not bathing your dog enough can also lead to dandruff build-up. Dirty skin and coat can lead to bacterial skin infections and other problems that lead to flaky skin. This is why the key is to strike a balance when it comes to bathing your dog.

Brushing Your Dog’s Coat Regularly: Brushing your dog’s coat using a bristle brush can remove the dead skins. Brushing also encourages the production of natural oils which help in moisturizing the skin and prevent dandruff. Gently massaging your dog with a brush also helps distribute the natural oils and keeps its fur shiny and dandruff-free.

Use Anti-Dandruff Sprays: Anti-dandruff sprays offer both a quick fix and a long-term solution. These sprays usually contain special oils that reduce itchiness while moisturizing the dry skin cells. Just give your dog’s coat a few spritzes of the spray and gently massage in the solution for an even spread.

Make Dietary Changes: Sometimes poor skin health is a result of an improper diet. Do you give your pet a cheap dog food products? If so, try switching to high-quality pet food or consider making protein-rich meals at home with veggies. Feeding your dog an inferior diet can also lead to deficiencies and cause serious health problems. You should also make sure your dog is always hydrated. Ensure the water bowl always has clean and cool water.