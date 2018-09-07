Creative Topics for Your Beauty Blog: All Do`s and Don`ts

Sharing your secrets and tips with other ladies seem like a good idea for a beauty blog. But first you should choose creative topics and a specific niche.

Writing a Beauty Blog: The Most Creative Topics to Choose From

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. This rule could work if we didn`t have Instagram. Now, when so many eyes can see and evaluate your appearance, we can transform this proverb into a more modern one: “Beauty is the lens of a camera” or even “Beauty is in the layer of the filter”.

Isn`t it kind of sad?

Well, you see, there is nothing wrong with that. We mean, with beauty tendencies and standards. They may be crazy and unrealistic, but as a conception, they`ve been existing for centuries.

For example, when Queen Victoria put on a white wedding dress for the first time, all ladies started copying her iconic style. The same happened with the hairstyle and make-up of the French Queen Mary Antoinette.

Basically, it`s a part of a human culture. Fashion is often referred to as an art. However, all of these beauty trends are complicated and exhausting. Some may even call them evil. But they are a necessary evil.

We always associate an image of a successful person with stylish, fashionable clothes. Because such outfit seems to scream, “I`m modern, I look ahead, I know what`s what in the modern world!”

Naturally, in business sphere looks play an important role too.

We just want to warn you that starting a blog on such a changeable and complicated topic won`t be easy. You need to dive into this world and swim there like a shark, non-stop. So we`re here to help you choose a specific topic. To make our tips more valuable, we asked our good friends who can flawlessly write anything, starting from an expensive blog post and ending with a cheap essay. They helped us compile a very useful guide for you as a beginner beauty blogger.

Just Like You Can`t Play All Musical Instruments…

You can`t be an absolute expert in each and every beauty sphere. And please don`t think that we doubt your musical talent. I bow to you if you play at least one musical instrument because it still seems like pure magic to me.

Where were we? Right! In order to become a trustworthy, reputable, and popular blogger, you need to choose a specific niche. I guess an example with instruments was clear, so we won`t go on with doctors and athletes, okay?

If you do some research (of course, we could have done it for you but it would have been less effective), you`ll see how many variations and formats of blogs can be found on the Internet. They have a specific audience, and readers choose their favorites according to their preferences.

So, what are the most common preferences? Simple sentences, many pictures, good sense of humor, personal experience, creative and original content, gifts, and interaction with fans.

And here are the most common themes of beauty blogging that you can spot on the World Wide Web: make-up, hair, nails, style, fashion, shoes, accessories, and just some crazy stuff. If you want to focus on one of those topics, then you need to be prepared for an exhaustive competition because you`ll have an endless number of rivals.

But what about that crazy stuff? Don`t worry, it`s just a suggestion, so let`s take a closer look.

The Internet May Have a Lot of Freaks But…

There are those who do it just to show off in order to shock the audience. And there are those who do absolutely illogical and crazy stuff that can be fun, harmless, and entertaining.

First and foremost, readers love easy-going bloggers who know how to have a laugh or two at themselves. So, choosing too serious and common topics like “How to dress for a job interview?” may deprive you of the bigger part of your audience, unfortunately.

Do you know Jenna Marbles? She`s a You-Tuber, a video-blogger, and the key word here is “blogger”, so we`re going to dig into her professional activity.

She isn`t considered a freak, but she often does inexplicable yet highly amusing stuff on her channel. What would you say about putting a hundred layers of fake lashes or a hundred layers of nail polish, or lipstick?

Basically, this girl has put everything that is possible or impossible to put on one’s face in a hundred layers. Of course, you won`t do the same. But if you include many pictures to your blog, it will be more successful, and you`ll be able to show your experiments.

Besides, this element of interaction with people will bring you closer to them. Just remember that too many pictures may cause troubles with web-page loading.

Still, you should watch around a dozen videos by Jenna Marbles to get inspired.

Niches That Still Can Fit You In

Being a fancy beauty blogger may sound like an accurate representation of a chic and lavish lifestyle, but honestly, it`s kind of boring already. Audience doesn`t need make-up or hair tutorials anymore because they are all over the place. They need a show, an entertainment. And surprisingly enough, some interesting information that will make them more knowledgeable.

Eco beauty blogs have been rising in popularity recently, but they still have many options for newcomers. You may not have as many subscribers as a classy blog could bring you. But classics is for the chosen, and it`s the whole point.

Beauty life hacks and hand-made clothes are also being poured on the audience in too many doses, so people don`t want these anymore.

A wellness blog seems a great idea because nowadays people are completely obsessed with this conception. But remember that wellness isn`t only about the physique but about the state of mind as well. Everything that is covered by a healthy lifestyle, including a diet, exercising, and search for a harmonious balance between your appearance and your inner self, are in demand these days.

As you can see, many modern blogs are slowly but surely getting away from an idea of “façade beauty.” Now they are focusing more on beauty in its wider aspect, on the so-called holy trinity: the mind, the soul, and the body.