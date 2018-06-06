Could Women Be The Future Of Cryptocurrencies

Despite currently being a male-dominated industry, many are believing that women would indeed become the future of cryptocurrencies, helping to further the digital asset’s potential, unlock blockchain technology for a number of new industries and also improve the number of women who are using and trading Bitcoin. With a survey suggesting that less than 4 per cent of cryptocurrency users are female, there is a clear divide in the demographic of users of this technology. Here, we’re taking a closer look at whether or not women really can be the future of cryptocurrencies.

Availability & Knowledge

One of the main reasons for cryptocurrencies remaining a very male dominated industry is likely to be a result of the availability of the digital assets and knowledge that is required in order to both mine and trade cryptocurrencies. Consensus 2018, a conference in New York which showcased some of the best online trading platforms, start-ups and featured discussions from some of the industry’s top professionals, even featured a banner which stated ‘Satoshi is female’. With events like these, women are able to gain a level of publicity that is required to help fight the stigma of cryptocurrencies being a male-dominated industry. The more available cryptocurrencies become across the world, and the more knowledge that becomes available for individuals to learn, we are more likely to see a larger female demographic beginning to adopt the digital assets. Generally, the lack of female involvement in cryptocurrencies stems from the issue of there being few women working in tech and finance generally, but we could see a huge shift in the future.

Women In Bitcoin Groups

Despite there being stereotypically few women in the cryptocurrency world, there have been a number of Women In Bitcoin groups which are beginning to showcase themselves around the world. New York and San Francisco are two of the biggest hubs for this movement, with 381 and 986 members respectively. Many women feel that they have issues when it comes to raising capital for finance or tech start-ups but believe that cryptocurrencies could be the solution to solving this. As a result, the rising interest in these digital assets is not only going to solve the divide in cryptocurrencies, but also in the two other connecting industries, too! Silicon Valley is coming under extensive pressure as a result of the gender-bias that has been seen when it comes to start-up funding, and ICOs could be a way to prevent this – further increasing female interest in cryptocurrencies.

Women Breaking The Barrier

Despite there only being a small percentage of women working in this sector, there are a number of key names who are already working in powerful positions in the industry:

Perianne Boring

Perianne Boring is the founder and president of the Chamber of Digital Commerce. The CDC is the world’s largest trade association which represents the blockchain technology industry, making Perianne a key figure in the industry – and perhaps one of the most powerful.

Sheri Kaiserman

Sheri Kaiserman is the woman who published the first ever Wall Street Bitcoin price analysis report in 2013 and is a pioneer in the industry. Despite not specifically encouraging the buying of cryptocurrency at the time, Sheri did reference that there was a possibility for huge gains. Investors who did decide to jump into the cryptocurrency saw a return of more than 600%.

Alexandra Prodromos

Alexandra Prodromos has continued to work diligently to make Chicago the place for blockchain and cryptocurrency start-ups. She is the Chicago Blockchain Center Executive Director and works closely with all sectors to support the blockchain community in the city and across the globe. Alongside this, Alexandra also works as a Research and Market Strategist at Bloq, Inc.

Despite the male domination in the cryptocurrency industry currently, there is a lot of potential for women to truly begin to take over. We’ve already seen a number of powerful women starting up some of the most significant businesses already, and with this trend continuing and interest beginning to rise even further, we might even see a female-dominated industry in the near future.