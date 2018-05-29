9 Coconut Oil Uses for Your Beauty Routine

Coconut oil has been revered as a miracle cure-all in recent years, due to its antifungal properties. Miracle cures aside, this versatile substance is an important part of a beauty toolbox.

When blended with essential oils, coconut oil has endless applications that can bring your beauty routine to the next level. Below are a few of the many ways you can use coconut oil to highlight your best features.

Deep Conditioning

Human hair endures a lot of wear and tear, and some people’s hair is more prone to dryness than others. Coconut oil can deeply penetrate your hair, renewing its moisture and revitalizing its vitality. Mix coconut oil with your favorite essential oil and apply all over, focusing on the ends. Let it sit for 30-40 minutes before washing and styling as usual.

Frizz Control and Shine

In small doses, coconut oil can also be used for a light treatment to tamp down frizz and add a healthy shine. Take a fingertip of coconut oil and rub until warm and liquified. Lightly rub the oil over the top of the hair, avoiding the roots. If there is excess, apply it to the ends. If you accidentally apply too much near the roots, use dry shampoo to absorb the extra oil.

Face Moisturizer

Coconut oil, when blended with essential oils, creates a penetrative moisturizer for soft, supple skin. If you’re prone to acne, be sure to spot test the coconut oil before applying all over. Fortunately, many who are acne prone respond well to coconut oil. Massage the oil into your skin in a circular motion, then wash off the excess.

Makeup Remover and Cleanser

Coconut oil quickly and effectively removes makeup, clarifying the skin while adding moisture. Using coconut oil rather than traditional makeup remover ensures that you aren’t stripping the skin of naturally occurring oils or adding any unwanted irritants.

Lip Exfoliation and Moisturization

Lips easily get dry and chapped, especially during the cooler months of the year. Before moisturizing, exfoliate your lips to remove dry skin with a sugar scrub. Blend sugar, honey, coconut oil, and essential oils into a paste. Apply to your lips and scrub, then rinse. Apply moisturizer immediately following. Using coconut oil on its own or mix with shea butter, beeswax, and lavender essential oil for an easy DIY balm.

Teeth Whitening

Its antimicrobial properties and protective barrier make coconut oil a great tooth whitening agent and breath freshener. Add a dab of coconut oil to your toothbrush and apply in a circular motion. Spit and rinse as you would when brushing your teeth. Do this daily before brushing your teeth for best results.

Shaving Cream

The penetrative, moisturizing qualities of coconut oil make it the perfect alternative to shaving cream, as it restores moisture and lubricates the blades to reduce nicks and patches. This alternative to shaving cream is especially useful if you lack the time for a shower, acting as a barrier against razor burn when doing a dry shave. Add lavender essential oil for a soothing effect.

Nail Strengthening

If you’re prone to brittle, easily breakable nails, coconut oil might be the solution you’ve been waiting for. Apply to the nail bed each morning and night for noticeable results in a matter of weeks. Add geranium and jojoba essential oil or vitamin E oil for enhanced results.

Body Scrub

Exfoliate your body all over by creating a DIY body scrub. Use a blend of coconut oil, sugar, and citrus essential oils for a sweet treat for your skin. Alternatively, start your morning off on the right foot by blending coffee grounds, coconut oil, and cinnamon essential oil for a scrub that will awaken all your senses.

In addition to being one of the most versatile beauty products you will ever own, coconut oil is healthy, affordable, and will reduce the contents of your makeup bag by half.