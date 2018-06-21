Top 4 Tips for Choosing New Kitchen Cabinets

The kitchen is often called the heart of the home, and it’s no wonder why. Your kitchen is where you make many memories, cooking your favorite meals and having lively conversations with friends and family.

Therefore, it’s important to make sure your kitchen is a place you truly love, with all the right elements in place.

To make sure this happens, you need to make sure you have awesome kitchen cabinets, as awesome kitchen cabinets mean an awesome kitchen.

But with so many options out there, how do you make sure you’re choosing the right kitchen cabinets? Read on to learn the top 5 tips for choosing cabinets that will help you make the right decision.

1. Consider the Style of Your Kitchen

First things first, you need to consider the style of your kitchen in order to choose the right cabinets.

If your kitchen has a rustic, woodsy style, going for sleek, silver cabinets would be a bad idea. If you have a more bohemian looking kitchen, light colored wood usually works great. And of course, my our can’t really go wrong with cherry cabinets if you want to keep the look more traditional.

And unless you are planning on redoing your whole kitchen, stick with the theme that’s already in place.

2. Consider Function

Are you a master chef that likes to have every kind of kitchen utensil on hand, or are you more of a spoon and cereal kind of person?

Do you have kids, or are you flying solo?

To pick out the perfect kitchen cabinets, it’s very important to ask yourself these types of questions so you can choose ones that function well for your needs.

For example, if you have children, you may want to consider cabinets that create a quiet, self-closing motion, and therefore won’t make a ton of noise when your kids are slamming them shut.

If you don’t have a lot of time to put your kitchen look together, you may also want to consider ready to assemble cabinets like the ones from Best Online Cabinets.

3. Keep Efficiency in Mind

Whether you’re a person who practically lives in the kitchen or one who only spends time in their when necessary, you want a kitchen that is super efficient.

Having an efficient kitchen means maximizing every inch of space. For example, consider pull-out cabinets to keep things from piling up.

If you have kids, consider cabinets that can have a whiteboard calendar added to them on the inside.

The more you can get out of your kitchen cabinets, the better.

4. The Finish

Last but not least, be sure to keep the finish in mind when choosing new kitchen cabinets.

While solid wood is typically the most popular choice for those wanting to create a more natural look, there are other options out there as well.

If you’d like to add a decorative touch, crackle, glazing, or distressing are all great options. For those wanting something easy to clean, a light finish is usually the way to go.

With these four tips in mind, you should be well on your way to picking out awesome new kitchen cabinets!