Buying clothes with bitcoin: Is it Possible Yet ?

It is no news that Bitcoin is well accepted as an online payment method in some major stores online and also offline.

The early adopter of bitcoins as a means of payment collections have benefited greatly from the hike in valuation the Cryptocurrency has received in recent years.

In the past, Bitcoin was relatively new and its future was very much uncertain. There was a lot of government pressure around the cryptocurrency and very few stores could accept the cryptocurrency as a legitimate payment method. Up to now, Bitcoin and other cryptos do not have a proper reception from online retailers.

The fact that bitcoin is limited hasn’t stopped the wide acceptance of BTC by small business owners and other individuals using it for personal retail exchanges. As it’s regularly discussed on a bit greedy, just like any type of online payment solutions, website owners can now easily integrate bitcoin as a form of payment methods on their website.

This is made possible through the introduction of services like that Bitpay and CoinGate. With these services, a store owner can easily set up and implement the API into the whole website settings and start receiving bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies using the same method.

For fashion enthusiasts who are also fans of the cryptocurrency world. Buying clothes and other fashion related apparels with your hard-earned cryptocurrency token obviously holds a very high level of concern for you.

In order to be able to do this, there need to store which accepts Bitcoin. Finding this store might be a little bit daunting and sometimes it might just out rightly be an avenue for you to get scammed by fake stores with bad intentions. In order to avoid making yourself culpable to being duped or worst case hacked by these fraudulent types of a store owner, you need to make sure the store you are buying from is well recommended on Cryptocurrency forums and communities. This way you might even get first-hand details on how shopping on this kind of store works.

Example of clothing stores that accepts Bitcoin

Overstock

This is by far the largest retails store that allows the use of bitcoin as a means of payment by its customers. Overstock is a large retails store that ships to almost all part of the world. The retail store mostly specializes in sales of home Improvement items, but they also have a very diverse list of items available for sales on their platform.

Whether you are in need of a male or female clothing of different types, overstock has you covered. Overstock website is also very user-friendly, so it is quite easy for first-time visitors to navigate through the website easily and shop for different items of their choice.

Overstock started accepting Bitcoin as a means of payment in 2014 and they have since then been a great advocate towards projecting the interest of Cryptocurrency.

Shopify stores.

Shopify is an online retail store solution for small business owners who want to bring their businesses online. Shopify is just like Amazon or AliExpress but with more freedom of customizing the store. As of now, all stores owners can accept Bitcoin and over 50 altcoins using Bitpay.

Shopify is well known to have some notable clothing stores on the platform. The welcome integration of Cryptocurrency into the platforms gives more chances for Cryptocurrency token owners to be able to spend their digital money. This will also greatly increase the engagement of the stores since very few stores accept bitcoin. This is on its own is a win for both the Cryptocurrency community and the average Shopify store owners.

Making use of Egifters vouchers

Technically this is not a store perse, but more of a gift card seller. For those who are still clamoring for large retail stores like Amazon, Target or BUY to start accepting Cryptocurrency. You can easily make use of the gift cards from Egifters to make your quick purchases on any of these major platforms. This means you don’t even need to worry yourself whether any of these stores finally decided to integrate crypto into their payment methods.

Since the inclusion of Cryptocurrency into the payment methods, Egifters has greatly increased its user base and the number of card users. So for the fashionistas, you can easily make your clothing purchase on any major store with this gift cards.

Tiger Direct

This is another major retails store that has launched the use of bitcoin as a means of payment for its goods. The store is a well-known retail store with both an online store and also offline physical stores. However, the company made it clear that bitcoins will only be accepted on the online stores and not the offline stores. This alone is more than enough for Bitcoin holders to be able to order clothes using the online store. With the TigerDirect online store, you have access to a host of clothing brands to select from along with different designs both for male and females.

Gyft

This is also another popular gift cards provider that now accepts Bitcoins in exchange for different stores for gift cards. These gift cards can then be in turn used to shop in this large retail stores either online or offline. This way, you are never limited when it comes to buying your clothes in any major retail store around the world that accepts Gyfts gift cards.

Bitcoin wallets with credit card options

Due to the advancement of the blockchain technology, a lot of new innovations and startup are founded on a daily basis to cater for the most pressing needs of the blockchain ecosystems. Bitcoin holders can now access and spend their token using a credit card connected to their various online wallets. Example of these wallet services includes; Spectropay, Crytopay.me, Uquid cards, Xapo, Coinbase etc. For more information on types of card to use and general knowledge on crypto currency wallets, you can get more information by using a variety of bitcoin resources.

With a credit or debit card, you can now make payment for your clothes at any major or minor store that accepts card payment.