Busting the myths about lip filling

If you would like to plump up your lips, you might have been deterred from arranging to receive lip fillers, otherwise referred to as lip injections. Unfortunately, lip injections have been given an unfair stigma due to the occasional bad lip job giving reality TV stars the dreaded “duck lips”.

However, there is a lot of misinformation about lip filling – and, through addressing many of the myths, we can put you at ease and shed light on a worthwhile way of achieving a perfect pout.

You won’t necessarily get Angelina Jolie’s lips

You can probably easily think of particular celebrities whose lips you would love to have – and there’s nothing wrong with bringing photos of those lips into the treatment centre to show your doctor.

Still, as the two of you discuss the type of look for which you should aim, you might conclude that you wouldn’t suit the lips of Brad Pitt’s ex. The doctor can help you to decide which approach to lip filling would most effectively complement your overall face.

If you don’t like the results, you can still correct them

The contrary myth might have arisen from the use of permanent fillers. These fillers, like poly-l-lactic acid or calcium hydroxylapatite, break down over a year or two – giving you only that amount of time to change the results, Cosmopolitan warns.

However, if you will be getting lip fillers for the first time, you should choose hyaluronic acid fillers, like those offered in London by Ten Dental, as these lip fillers are temporary.

Your lips won’t turn saggy and wrinkly if you stop getting fillers

It’s understandable to think otherwise if you assume that the fillers would permanently stretch out your lips, even if you know that the actual fillers are temporary.

However, this counts as a myth because, if you leave your body’s natural enzymes to dissolve that filler, hyaluronic acid that remains will thicken the dermis – the outermost layer – of your skin. Still, your lips could remain slightly larger than they were before, Cosmopolitan acknowledges.

You can still benefit from fillers if you are young

You might assume this given how often lip fillers are used to combat signs of aging. However, don’t overlook that patients across a broad spectrum of ages have used fillers to improve their look.

Furthermore, hyaluronic acid, once injected into your lips, will stimulate the production of collagen and so is capable of preventing or decelerating the emergence of physical indicators of aging.

Your lips must be constantly refilled if the fillers are temporary

Yes, temporary fillers will – befitting their name – disintegrate over time, meaning that they need to be replaced after a particular length of time if you seek to preserve that pout.

However, you wouldn’t need to have them replaced as often as you might expect, as it’s possible to wait up to two years between treatments. Ten Dental runs facilities in the London areas of Clapham, Balham and Wandsworth where temporary lip fillers are available.