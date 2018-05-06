100 Arresting Braided Hairstyles for Long Hair

Long hair has been associated with women and femininity for ages. Although in the past it was not only feminine atribute. It is funny sometimes, if you think about it. Woman with chin-length hair will be described as short-haired (or medium in best cases), but at the same time man with the same hair length will be said to have long hair.

Long female hair is considered attractive across different cultures and both women and men find it pretty. In the past, women often had never had their hair cut, the longer it grew, the better.

Nowadays, you can make assumptions on people’s social status, job or even health, just by looking at their hair. For example, soldiers always have their hair very short. Sometimes it can be a cultural thing, as for Buddhist monks, who shave their heads totally.

One of the most universal and original hairstyles are braided hairstyles. They are relatively easy to make and very charming at the same time. Some of them demand very long hair, whereas other look the best with medium length.

Can I have long hair?

The length of your hair will depend on your genetics, on how long is your hair’s growth period. The longer it grows, the longer it gets. Normally, this growth period lasts from two to seven years. In some cases it might be even longer. Unfortunately, there is not much you can do about it. Yes, you can try applying some herbal extracts into your scalp, and by massaging it gently, stimulate blood flow in that area. This will certainly help, but you will not change your genes. It is better to focus on your health, eating well and having healthy lifestyle. This will all show through your hair. Maybe a little bit shorter, but shiny, thick and beautiful.

Why should I braid my hair?

Hairstyles change together with different fashion trends, but braiding hair is an ancient technique that stayed alive up to our times. They were made on heads of women and men, indicating everything from social status, attractiveness or even martial status to religion.

Nowadays, hair has a lot less meaning, but one stays the same: braids are super cool. It takes a few seconds to find thousands of braided hairstyles on the Internet. They can be super advanced and even sometimes impossible to make to yourself, or just classic, simple braids, suitable for everyone, regardless of age and braiding skills.

What are advantages of braiding hair?

You can choose between many different brides styles, variety of them is just unbelievable. Having your hair braided helps to look after your hair, prevents from split ends. Additionally, braided hair does not get dirty so fast, and by limiting frequency of hair washing, you also prevent from hair damage. Moreover, braids let you change your image every day without drastic steps as, for example, cutting hair.

Braiding ca be great social event as well. Some styles are very time consuming, sometimes it can take even from few hours to entire day! It can be a sign of intimacy and friendship.

How simple is braiding?

There is number of styles, but the simplest braid is made from three hair strands, crossed over each other so that they create the braid. Plaits can be made from other number of hair strands, but the odd numbers seem to work the best.

The best thing about the braids is that you can wear them in so many ways and create so many styles and images, that you could easily wear different plait every day, for the year round!

What are braid types?

As we already know, there is literally countless amount of plaited hairstyles. Let’s take a look at the most known or the most original ones.

BOX BRAIDS – these are thin, individual braids covering the whole head. Most of the times they are done by professionals in hair salon, as it takes a lot of time and requires great skills so that to make every plait perfectly even. It is interesting, how just changing the thickness of the braids can change the whole look. For example, you can make a bun out of them on top of your head for more posh and fancy look.

BRAIDED CHIGNON – very popular hairstyle among brides on their wedding day. Usually they set braided bun low on the head. For extra elegant look you can mix it with french braid, matching complexity of the plait, with simplicity of the low bun.

CAROUSEL BRAID

Great way to impress your friends! It looks super cool mixed with long ponytail, if you are already bored with plain, high ponytail. If you feel ambitious you can also try cascade carousel, which wraps around your loose hair, giving a little fairylike look.

CORNROWS

These braids are kept close to your scalp, in straight rows or geometric shapes. It’s not only perfect hairstyle if you are doing some sport, but also can look very chic, if you choose half way cornrows or side cornrows, that can bring a bit of rock’n’roll to your image.

DUTCH BRAID

It is very similar to classic french braid, but with small difference. Instead of wrapping hair straps under each other, this time we do it over one another. This way it look like the plait is at the top of your head. The best part is, that you can also use this braid style in your updos as well!

FISHTAIL BRAID

Looks super complicated, but in fact this is one of the easiest plaits. Here instead of dividing your hair into three parts, you divide them into two. This plait style looks supercool in crown updos. It is also great way to refresh your everyday pony tail.

FIVE STRANDS BRAID

Ok, three strands are great, but what would you say about five strands braid? This is a higher skill level and you will probably need a video tutorial or pictorial. But once you know how to do it, you can turn it into impressive, complex hairstyle.

HEADBAND BRAIDS

Normal headbands are boring! It will be so much better to use your hair instead! You can make it just on a side or go for the full headband braid. And remember – the most important thing is to stay inspired and think outside the box. Who said that hairband has to go on the top of your head? Do it opposite way and make reverse headband bride. How cool does this sound?

MERMAID BRAID

This sounds cool enough, doesn’t it? Although it may require a bit more technique, the results are definitely worth it! To make it even more fairylike add some flowers. No matter how would you choose to use this plait one is for sure – it will turn all heads.

MILKMAID BRAIDS

This hairstyle may look very complicated to do, but in fact it is enough to make just two regular braids and bring it over your head. It looks very elegant in the front, but what is the most important, it is very fancy at the back, too! Add a few wispy strands to get a bit more romantic finish.

WATERFALL BRAID

This is a perfect way to twist french braid, when you get a bit bored with it. Simply let small pieces to pass through. That is how you make a waterfall braided hairstyle! Of course there is more than one way to use this technique. For example, you can use it in a ponytail.

UPSIDE DOWN BRAID

Looks exactly how it sounds: it starts on the bottom of your head instead of the top. It looks the best on multicolored hair. You can end it neatly or go for super trendy messy bun instead.

MESSY SIDE FRENCH BRAID – TUTORIAL

This girly and romantic hairstyle is very easy to make. It will look the best on fair hair, as it is easy too see multidimension in colors. First, gather your hair on one side. Then start to do normal french braid, going down, still staying on a side. When finished, simply use hairband at the end of your braid and start to loosen the plait with your fingers. Continue to do so as long as your braid is thick and messy enough. And all done!

SUPER EASY BRAIDED CROWN – TUTORIAL

Another great example how easy braided hairstyle can look super complicated! All you have to do is to divide your hair into two parts. Make two regular braids. Now, loosen plaits a little bit to get some volume. Wrap them over your head, crossing each other if your hair is long enough. Use bobby pins to secure. And that’s it! Easy!

TRIPLE BRAIDED BUN – TUTORIAL

As you can tell from its name this super romantic hairstyle is made of three braids. Looks complicated, but it is not. This is definitely hairstyle for people with a lot of hair. Make three separate braids. Secure with elastic band. Now, loosen up for some volume and start wrapping them around each other, staying close to the scalp. Add some flowers and you are ready!

SMALL REVERSED HAIRBAND BRAID – TUTORIAL

This is similar to the crown braid, but much more subtle. Again, works better with fair hair, as it is easier to see different shades of hair. Make thin braid on each side of your head. Secure with elastic bands and loosen up a little. Wrap them around the back of your hair, leaving remaining hair loose. If your hair is very long you can wrap it over the whole head, making very thin milkmaid braid. Use some bobby pins and all done!

Braids are very versatile, they can be loose or tight, solo or mixed with other braids or different hairstyles. They can be elegant or rebel. Possibilities are endless and the best thing about them is that braids are always trendy and you can try your new braided hairstyle right now, without worrying that it won’t go well with a new dress or that you will look old fashioned.