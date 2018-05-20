Bobs are great hairstyles and they are unlikely to ever go out of style. They are still a very popular style that is requested at salons and there is a reason for it. The bob is very versatile, you can have a chic, polished style or you can have a messy, casual look. The sky is the limit for what you can do with the bob hairstyle. It’s a beautiful style that you are sure to love this year. If you are looking for a fresh new look, you can’t go wrong with this cool look.

The great thing about the bob is that you can wear it for any season. You can tousle it at the beach or straighten it for a day at the office. You don’t even have to cut your hair really short to make it work for you. It doesn’t matter if you have short hair or long hair, you can still pull off a bob. It can also be paired with bangs, or you can do it without fringe. Add some color to make a real change, either way, you are sure to be rocking a cool style this year.

Check out these 94 Super Chic Bob Hairstyles You Will Love:

Chic Styles

A great style like this is chic and truly polished. It’s a classic look that you can wear anywhere.

2. Straight Cut

An edgy style like this one is truly cool for the summer. It’s got a grey and purple shading.

3. Angled Bob

A stunning style like this one is sure to put a smile on your face. It’s a gorgeous look that you are sure to love.

4. Chic Looks

If you want an artsy style, then you are sure to love a style like this one. With bangs and a cool color, it’s a totally cool look.

5. Flirty Styles

We love this fresh new look and it’s totally flirty. Katie Holmes is totally rocking this short look and has never looked more gorgeous.

6. Casual Styles

A blonde style like this is completely casual. You can wear this anywhere.

7. Gorgeous Red

A classic bob like this is truly amazing. It’s a medium length style that you are sure to love.

8. Square Style

Who says bobs need to always be polished. This is a stunning bob that is going to make you feel like a model yourself.

9. Hot Blonde

Over the past few years, Kristen Stewart has really changed up her look. She is all about edgy styles these days.

10. Sexy Styles

This is a short style that has a ton of volume to it. If you want a bold style, then this is the one for you.

11. Flowing Styles

A very casual style that you can wear for work or play.

12. Choppy Styles

You won’t find a style edgier than this one, or sexier.

13. Ombre Styles

It’s a classic look that has some edgy color.

14. Asymmetrical Bobs

A polished style like this one still has a little edge when it comes to the asymmetrical bob cut that she has.

15. Choppy Looks

A short style that is anything but boring.

16. Bold Styles

A great style like this one is the perfect one to wear to an event.

17. Wavy Styles

A special look like this one is sure to turn heads wherever you go.

18. Classic Bob

This is a classic bob for all those who like a traditional style.

19. Short New Looks

If you want a fresh new look, then this cute short style is sure to amaze you this year.

20. Awesome Looks

It doesn’t matter what your age is, anyone can rock the bob haircut.

21. Gorgeous Styles

This is a longer style that is beautiful even though it’s style in a casual way.

22. Celebrity Styles

Cameron Diaz looks amazing in this short style.

23. Polished Style

A polished style that has a bit of an angle to it.

24. Pixie Styles

When it comes to short styles, this one is practically a pixie. This blonde look is truly amazing.

25. Classic Colors

This is a great style for thick hair as this is what it would look like with a bob.

26. Deep Part

A simple style like this one is casual and simple to put together.

27. Stellar Style

A wavy style like this one is glamorous and amazing.

28. Classic and Simple

It’s obvious she has thin hair with this style. It’s longer than most but still a great example of a classic style.

29. Feathered Style

A short style like this one is glamorous and classy. The feathered style like this one is remarkable.

30. Special New Looks

A simple style that is easy to style in the morning.

31. Straight Look

A long style that is straightened to perfection.

32. Sweet Styles

A short style that is cute as a button.

33. Golden Looks

Emma Stone looks amazing with a gorgeous style like this one.

34. Little Longer

We have Emma Stone once again with her bob just a little longer than the previous picture. It’s a glamorous look that you are sure to love.

35. Polished and Pretty

If you are a fan of the classic bob, then you are sure to love a look like this.

36. Fringe Styles

Katie Holmes is at it again with a short polished bob that has some bangs.

37. Red Carpet Styles

A bob that is wavy and perfect for the red carpet style.

38. Middle Part

A great style like this is perfect if you have a career in business.

39. Celebrity Vibes

A short bob that is all the wave. Charlize Theron is really rocking this style.

40. Glamour Shots

A deep part with a lot of waves. We love this glamorous look.

41. Long Styles

A beautiful style like this one is truly perfect for this Kardashian.

42. Waves and Style

It’s an amazing style that you can wear anywhere.

43. Model Styles

You are sure to turn heads wherever you go with this style.

44. Bold New Looks

If you are looking for a head-turning style, then this is the one for you. We love just how sleek Rihanna’s style is.

45. Short and Sweet

A short style that has a little bit of edge to it.

46. Beautiful and Bold

A stunning look like this is sure to be eye-catching. The edgy style is sure to blow your mind.

47. Shiny Styles

A style like this is simple but very beautiful.

48. Sharp Edges

Jennifer Lawrence is rocking this sophisticated style. We can’t help but love her bold look.

49. Wavy and Special

Another bob that shows off her waves. You can play it sleek like the previous photo or wavy like in this one. Both styles are amazing and they will totally make you love the bob.

50. Bun Styles

This is a great style that can still be put up in a bun or ponytail. Jennie Garth looks incredible with this style.

51. Casual Looks

A cool look that can be worn in a very casual way.

52. Shorter Styling

Here is Keira Knightley with a much shorter style and she looks amazing.

53. Cool Styles

A bold bob like this one is incredibly beautiful and sexy. You could wear this style to your next party.

54. Cropped Styles

A gorgeous new look that is sure to put a smile on your face.

55. Sophisticated Style

This is a pretty style that you wear to the office every day.

56. Red Looks

A glamorous look that is bold and eye-catching.

57. Bright Styles

Sometimes a fresh new color is all you need to make your bob really stand out.

58. A-list Style

Reese Witherspoon is someone to follow when it comes to style and she’s proving that with this amazing bob.

59. Simple Styling

A simple style like this one can be worn to the beach or for a day at the office.

60. Rock Star Looks

A stunning style like this one is glamorous and bold.

61. Multi-colored Styles

A short style like this one is made more edgy and dramatic by all the different colors.

62. Short and Sweet

A polished style that is super shiny. If you want a short style, then this is sure to be the one for you.

63. Bold and Choppy

This style is cut in the square fashion and we love every bit of this style. This is a dramatic bob that you are sure to love. It’s an amazing look overall.

64. Soft Styles

A great style like this one can be styled in a sophisticated way. If you need an amazing style for an event, then this is the one for you.

65. Chic and Simple

A very simple look that is styled inward. This is a great style that you are sure to love.

66. Bold Curls

A stunning bob that looks amazing with curls. How could you not love a style like this one?

67. Choppy Bangs

This actress has a stunning and dramatic style that is sure to turn heads wherever you go. The bangs are choppy and the black color really makes the whole look perfect.

68. A Casual Look

A look like this one is truly amazing. It’s casual, but it could still be worn on the red carpet.

69. Beautiful Looks

A gorgeous style like this is sweet and well put together. The bangs are straight across and they make the bob look amazing.

70. Natural Curls

If you have naturally curly hair, then it’s bound to look beautiful in a bob haircut. Look at how great the style looks with those loose curls.

71. Long Bobs

Another example of a great bob style that is longer than most. The way she has her hair styled is casual and curly. A wonderful look like this is truly remarkable.

72. Glamour Looks

A glamorous style like this one will blow people’s minds wherever you go. It’s stylish and wonderful and truly remarkable. This angled bob is chic and sophisticated. The bangs across are cool because they are sharp and straight across.

73. Messy Looks

A cool style that is very stylish and more than a little edgy. The style is messy and unpolished. It’s a very cool look that you will want to rock out at your next party.

74. Stylish Looks

A simple style like this can be worn anywhere. It can be worn to the beach or to a nightclub.

75. Sexy Curls

Curls are always sexy and that’s definitely the case in this photo. We love how it’s styled and you can certainly wear this style to a fancy event.

76. Pink Styles

A soft pink coloring makes this style truly beautiful. If you already have a bob, maybe it’s a color change that you need. Between the color and the bob, you now have a perfect style.

77. Bold Ombre

A dramatic style like this will turns heads at your next party. The bold and dark color on top is very stylish. At the blonde to it and you have a fresh new look.

78. Straight and Stylish

Another stylish look that will make you happy all year long. The color is just an added benefit; if you want a cool new look this year, then you are sure to love this amazing new look.

79. Middle Styles

A special style like this practically makes Jennifer Lawrence glow. She’s beautiful and this is totally a look that you will want to rock this summer. It’s the perfect look for summer and you can wear it to the beach or to a backyard BBQ.

80. High Blonde Styles

A great style like this is sure to make your summer even more awesome. We love the fresh cut and the blonde is perfect for those summer months. It’s gorgeous and it will make you feel like a high fashion model.

81. Sleek and Stylish

Emma Roberts knows how to look polished and stylish on the red carpet. You can too if you follow this fashion maven. She looks cool and collected and so will you when you start rocking this style.

82. Soft and Pretty

If you are looking for a casual style, something that you can easily put together in the morning without fuss, then this is the style that you are looking for. You won’t find a style that is more low-maintenance than this one. You don’t even need any product with a bob like this.

83. Twirling Styles

A simple bob like this can be worn casually or dressed up for an event. It’s a gorgeous look that you are sure to adore.

84. Hot Vibes

Between the color and the style, you are sure to love a gorgeous look like this one. It has a deep part to it and it looks magnificent when it’s styled like this.

85. Grey Styles

A medium length bob is perfect for anyone that doesn’t want to go short. The deep part is curl and perfect. Add the grey color to the whole style and you will be turning heads all night long.

86. Short and Angled

A short style like this is angled to the extreme. It’s quite short in the back and much longer in the front. If you are looking for a dramatic style that is really edgy, then this is the look for you.

87. Wavy and Stylish

A look like this one is wavy and stylish. How could you not love a look as pretty as this one? It’s gorgeous. You can wear this style to a wedding or any other formal event. This look is cool and perfect for the summer.

88. Beautiful and Fresh

This beautiful style is breathtaking and it will make you feel like a goddess. A great look like this can be worn for a coffee date or a night on the town.

89. Side Swept Style

A short style that is chic and square edged. The bang is swept to the side to create a great new look. The bob is just under the ear and it is a bold style that you are sure to love.

90. Fashionable Looks

A casual look like this can be made to look so gorgeous and glamorous. We can’t help but love this stunning look. If you love fashionable looks, then this is the one for you.

91. Shaved Styles

An edgy color and a shaved side make for a cool look.

92. Hot and Fiery Looks

This is a beach look all the way. It’s slicked back and ready for a day in the sun.

93. Icy White

A great style like this has some icy white coloring.

94. Sexy Looks

Another simple look that you are sure to love. It’s simple and pretty.