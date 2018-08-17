If you are looking for a cool new style, then why not try the ever popular black and white nail art. Black and white styles are elegant and timeless, they will never go out of style. They are the kind of nail art that stands at attention and demands you to take notice. These are styles that can be used in a casual atmosphere as well as a professional one.

You may have thought that black and white styles are boring, but they don’t have to be that way. There are many cool ways of implementing this nail art into your life. There are many black and white styles that you can try out this year.

Check out these 97 Beautiful Black And White Nail Art Ideas Only For You:

French Manicure

These black nails look very cool with the white french manicure line. It’s a great way to uplevel a regular French manicure.

2. Line Styles

A great style like this one is simple and beautiful. The style is just made up of simple lines. We love how the black melts away into white.

3. Mysterious Styles

This is a cool style that you could use for Halloween! It’s a fun style that you could rock out whenever you want to.

4. Different Styles

Unique styles like this one make for a creative nail art design.

5. Cool Styles

Why just have one style when you can have them all?

6. Dots and Zags

A cool look like this one is something you can rock out anytime that you want.

7. Cool Images

A great style that has solid nails and one with a special image.

8. Ying and Yang

Solid styles stand out much better when there is one that has some nail art.

9. Splotchy Styles

A cool style like this is gorgeous and trendy. These amazing styles are splotchy designs.

10. Daisy Designs

If you are looking for a pretty design, then you are sure to love a style like this one. The daisies are gorgeous.

11. Matte Styles

A style like this one is sure to make you smile. It’s an amazing style that doesn’t need any shine.

12. Bold Shades

What a cool style. This is a stunning example of having a lunar eclipse as nail art.

13. Stunning Styles

Bold styles like this are truly amazing. Each nail has a style all on their own.

14. Cool Florals

This is a fun style that has some bright colors. We love these black lines all over it.

15. Love Designs

If you like long nails, then you can totally rock out a style like this one. We LOVE it!

16. Astrological Style

If you want a unique style, then you can’t find one more unique than this one. It’s totally one cool design.

17. Zebra Styles

You can have zebra styles within some colors. A great style like this one has a cool zebra heart with it.

18. All Seeing Eye

You are sure to get a lot of compliments with a cool and unusual style like this one.

19. Special Floral Looks

A great style that is truly beautiful. We love these sparkling styles with the unique floral elements.

20. Simple Styles

A style like this one is simple and yet it’s still a cool look.

21. Cool Lines

Lines are a great way to create a different look. You can use them in diagonals, straights lines across or downward.

22. Dotted Designs

A simple style that is made incredible by adding just a few dots.

23. Fishnets and Diamonds

A cool design like this has elegant fishnets designs as well as diamonds. We love this gorgeous look.

24. Checkers

Another example of a great style that has a different design on each nail.

25. Matte Styles

A very different look made with matte nail polish and extra accessories.

26. Triangle Designs

An amazing nail art design that has many different triangle designs throughout.

27. Pretty Flowers

These flowers still look soft and beautiful against the black. It’s an elegant and classy design that you are sure to love.

28. Silver Sparkles

Silver sparkles can really add class to a simple black and white design.

29. Cool Angles

A white style that had some amazing black lines across it.

30. Dandelion Styles

This is a beautiful style because we have white nails with a gorgeous dandelion design that is floating over all the nails. We love this amazing design.

31. Pastel Shades

A soft pastel shade that has some cool black and white designs on it.

32. Mesmerizing Designs

A very unusual nail art design that will have your eyes thinking that they are being tricked.

33. Black and White

A great style like this one has some interesting elements to it.

34. Simple Lines

Another example of a simple design made out of lines.

35. Marble Designs

A stunning look that is unique because of the marble design. You will feel like you are wearing a work of art.

36. Nail Art

Accessories are always a great way of ramping up your style. This style is proof that you don’t need shine to have a cool look.

36. Floral Styles

This is a great look that you can wear to work or to a fancy event.

37. Short Styles

You don’t need long nails to have a cool nail art design.

38. Simple Line Designs

A simple look that is as basic as it comes but still creates a beautiful design.

39. Plaid Styles

A cool style like this one is truly unique. If you are a big fan of plaid, then you can’t go wrong with this style.

40. Lace Styles

Another great example of an elegant style that is very classy.

41. Moustache Styles

A black and white style like this one is adorable because of the mustaches. If you are a fan of the mustache craze, then you are going to love this look.

42. Spotty Styles

A spotted style like this is truly amazing.

43. Baseball Styles

A black and white design like this looks cool with this baseball style.

44. Cat Styles

This is a cute look for all those cat lovers out there. We love thee little paw prints all over the place.

45. Stunning Dots

Another simple style that’s made up of cool dots.

46. Star Wars Styles

A great style for the Star Wars lovers out there. It also has a combination of matte nail polish and shine polish.

47. Matte Florals

A gorgeous floral design like this will blow your minds. It’s all done with matte polish and it’s beautiful.

48. Animal Prints

Animal prints like these zebra designs are always going to be in fashion.

49. Opposite Styles

A great look that has some unique styling. We have black with white dots and white with black dots.

50. Glowing Sparkles

A stunning black and white style that has some bold sparkles.

51. Sparkle and Shine

There are so many cool styles that are bold and beautiful.

52. Eyelash Styles

This is a cute style that looks like little eyelashes.

53. Symbol Designs

A great style that has some amazing symbols.

54. Spider Designs

A spider design that looks cool with sparkles.

55. Bow Ties

Glamorous styles like this one will put a smile on your face. We love the little bows.

56. Interesting Styles

This is another basic style that is very beautiful.

57. Beautiful Flowers

All the nails are black but one. The one nail is white with a gorgeous black floral design on it.

58. Matte French Manicure

A matte style like this one is truly remarkable. We love the matte and shine polish together.

59. Black Dots

A great style that is simple and wonderful. We love white styles that have black dots.

60. Cool and Bold

Styles like this are truly amazing and unique.

61. Brick Designs

A great style that combines bricks and florals together.

62. Diamond Designs

A stunning nail art design that has cool diamond images.

63. Gold Designs

Another dotted style that has some gold elements to it. French manicure styles are always elegant looks.

64. Mickey Mouse Styles

These cute little Mickey Mouse styles are all over the nails. They are small and cute, not over the top.

65. Checkered Looks

A checkered style like this one is simple and easy to put together.

66. Simple Designing

You don’t find as many simple styles like this one. It’s a very cool look.

67. Fun Designs

These cute expressions change on each nail. If you are looking for a fun new design, then this is the one for you.

68. Swirling Style

An elegant style that is truly classy.

69. One Line Designs

A simple black design that just has a simple white line in the style. It’s a cool style because it spells out a heartbeat.

70. Cross Styles

These are really cool styles. We love how the colorful nails look with the black and white styles.

71. Cool Designs

A very cool designs that have some great elements to it.

72. Cool Prints

Another great animal print and this time it’s from a jungle cat. These are always cool styles to try out.

73. Cool Nail Designs

Try out these cool designs the next time you go to the salon.

74. Amazing Designs

Designs like these always look like works of art, we love them.

75. Bold Looks

Styles like these have been around forever and they are unlikely to ever go out of style.

76. Bold Symbols

Symbols like these typically have meaning to the owner.

77. Cool Nails

Another great example of black and white nail art with symbols.

78. Cool Looks

If you are looking for something quirky, then you are sure to love this look.

79. Add Red

Red is a great color to make your black and white nails pop.

80. Black and White Florals

This is a cool looking nail design and if you are looking for something unusual, then this is it.

81. Sweet Flowers

These are fun nail styles that are just covered in flowers.

82. Square Pattern

A simple design that still has a lot of impact.

83. Circle Designs

A very unique nail design that looks really cool.

84. Interesting Looks

Another black and white style that has some color added to it.

85. Crazy Designs

There is a lot going on here that it’s really hard to even focus on the nail art. If you are looking for something different and edgy, then this may be the style you are looking for.

86. Fun Looks

If you are a fan of this plant, then you are sure to love this style.

87. Black Tips

This is another style that is simple and very easy to create.

88. Detailed Designs

You will need to find a great nail artist for a style like this because it’s very detailed. It’s very unusual to have praying hands and an owl together but if you like it, then go for it.

89. Fun TV Shows

This is a really awesome design, especially if you are a fan of the hit TV show The Office. It’s a great way to represent your love of the show.

90. Clear Styles

There is only a clear base coat for this unique style. If you want a different look, this is a really cool one.

91. Constellation Designs

This is another example of the cool nail art that you can get with a black and white style.

92. Dark Lines

If you are looking for a real wild style, then this is the one for you.

93. Bold and Cool

A unique style like this is sure to draw the eye. Some of these styles are so unique that you will love showing them off.

94. Cool Flecks

These black and white styles are mismatched and we love all the cool flecks on the nails.

95. Sharp Nails

These nails already have a bold look because the nails have been filed to a sharp edge. There is an extra level of cool with the interesting design as well.

96. Pointed Marble

This is another great example of a black and white marble look.

97. Spider Webs

This is a really cool style that you can wear anytime, not just for Halloween. We love that the webs are on the edge of the nail as if they are hanging in a corner. It’s a really cool look. It’s a great example of how you can have short nails but still have nail art.

e