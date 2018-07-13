Best Questions to Ask When Choosing a New Dentist

Choosing a new dental clinic is not something that you should take lightly. After finding a practice that seems to be a good fit, it’s time to do a little more investigating. By asking a few important questions and listening closely to the answers, you can identify the right dental clinic for you and your family. Here are the questions that need to be at the top of your list when choosing dentist in North York of any other city in Ontario.

Does the Practice Accept My Dental Coverage?

One of the primary candidates on your list happens to also be one of the nearest dental clinic operations in the area. While that sounds great, find out if your dental coverage is accepted by that practice. You may be able to find out this information by consulting with the provider of your dental insurance or plan. There is also a good chance that the dental clinic has that information on the website. Once you know the dental clinic in does accept the coverage, you can move on to the next question.

Can the Practice Treat Each Member of My Family?

Your goal is to find a North York dentist capable of treating you, your spouse or partner, and your children. If you have an elderly parent living with you, it helps if the practice can also treat them. Take a good look at the practice’s website and find out what sort of patients are treated at that particular dentist. If they have dentists on board who can see each member of the family, your search may be about to come to an end.

Is the Practice Accepting New Patients?

After doing your preliminary research and confirming that the dental clinic has the range of services desired and they accept your dental plan, find out if they are currently taking on new patients. Like other medical practices, it’s not unusual for a local dental clinic to limit the number of people they will see. This is to ensure they are able to spend an equitable amount of time with each of their patients. If they are taking new patients, give them a try. You may find they really are the best dental clinic in the area.

Is the Clinic Conveniently Located?

While the quality of services provided is the priority, finding a “dentist near me” is likely to be high on the list for many people. When you evaluate the location of that dental clinic on Bathhurst and Wilson, consider how close it happens to be to where your work or where you live. This is important, since you may need a teeth cleaning on your lunch hour or might need some type of procedure that requires you to get home soon afterward and rest for the remainder of the day. If you can answer yes to the question “is the dental clinic near me in North York?” it’s worth investigating a little more.

Can I Receive Emergency Services if Needed?

That dentist should also provide emergency dental services. Find out how the local dental clinic would support you if an emergency arose after standard hours or on weekends? Would there be someone to treat you on call? If so and it happens to be the nearest dental clinic to your home or place of employment, it might be the perfect solution.

Remember that you get to decide which is the best dental clinic for you. Ask friends and coworkers “do you know of a dental clinic near me?” and listen to their replies. While asking around for “dental clinics near me” don’t forget to mention what sort of dental support you want. With a little planning and research, you will find the clinic that’s a perfect fit.

Some information for this post was taken from the knowledge center of Summit Heights dentists in North York.