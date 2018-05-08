Benefits of Enrolling in a Women-Only Rehab to Beat Addiction

Addiction is a disease that impacts millions of women worldwide. If you’re suffering from addiction or substance abuse, the best thing you can do for yourself and your family is to get help. Though going cold turkey works for some, others have to enlist the help of experts to get and remain sober. If you’ve begun looking for rehab treatment programs, you’ve likely turned up a lot of options. While most facilities will vary by location, cost, programs offered, and approaches to treatment, even more, are specializing in gender-specific options.

What Are Gender-Specific Rehabs?

A gender-specific rehab or treatment program, much like those offered at Peaks Recovery, a substance abuse treatment Colorado center, provide an all-female approach to treating addiction. The program is generally run by all women and everyone that enrolls are women as well. Though many of the same treatment approaches that you’ll find in a general rehab facility are used, they are believed to be more effective when applied to a group of the same sex. Below is a look at some of the benefits of an all-women rehab program.

You feel safe – In order to truly recover from your addiction, you’ll need to get deeply personal and may become vulnerable. You’ll need to feel comfortable opening up and talking to your peers as well as the rehab facility staff. It can sometimes be difficult for women to do this with men around – especially if men are part of the reason you struggle with addiction. Those who may have suffered sexual, physical, or emotional abuse at the hands of man, for example, would find it harder to express herself and get past her addiction.

Fewer Distractions/Temptations – For many people, sexual encounters and relationships can derail them or sidetrack them from doing what they set out to do. During the rehab and recovery process, the idea is to remove as many distractions as you can from your life so you can focus solely on your sobriety. If the opposite sex isn’t there to tempt you, you can concentrate and move forward easier than feeling the pressures to engage sexually.

Women-Specific Needs – Men and women suffer from addiction differently and often start abusing drugs and alcohol for different reasons. Instead of generalizing both genders, women are provided with treatment options that cater specifically to their needs. They can hone in on things that trouble women like body image issues, sexual assault, parenting, eating disorders, and more.

More Relatable – When sharing stories with others during counseling and group sessions, it’s easier to do when you feel as though you can relate to your audience. As women and men are known to have very different life experiences and ways of expressing or coping with them, a woman communicating with a man can make her feel as if she’s alone or misunderstood. However, talking amongst women who have been through many of the same experiences and feelings helps you to feel understood.



Recovering from a disease as debilitating as addiction is an uphill battle. As a woman how you cope with life and stressful circumstances is very different from a man. Addiction and recovery effects each gender differently. While there has been great success in co-ed rehab programs, it is believed that women can get better help by choosing a program geared towards her personal needs. In other words, the support of a group of “sisters” can give you the extra boost you need to kick addiction for good.