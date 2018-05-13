Ariana Grande’s Success in the showbiz

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande is an actress turned singer. With hit numbers ‘’Love Me Harder’’ and ‘’Break Free’’, the two times Grammy Award nominated singer is swiftly making her way to the top. The latter has won the hearts of countless music enthusiasts. She is also constantly coming up with up-beat and touching songs, to keep her fandom entertained and wanting more.

Childhood

The star was born to Edward Butera and Joan Grande in Boca Raton, Florida. She attended North Broward Preparatory School and Pine Crest School. Ariana made her national television presentation by singing the national anthem of the United States of America, “The Star-Spangled Banner”, for the Florida Panthers. She was even cast in the supportive role of performer Charlotte in the musical 13 on Broadway in 2008, for which she earned a National Youth Theatre Association Award.

Early Career

In 2009, Ariana auditioned for the Nickelodeon television show Victorious and was cast as Cat Valentine in New York. The programme premiered on March 27, 2010 to the second greatest spectators for a live-action series in Nickelodeon history with 5.7 million audiences. The latter featured as Miriam in the musical Cuba Libre in 2010, which was produced and written by songwriter Desmond Child.

Music Career

Ariana’s music career started with the soundtrack Music from Victorious in 2011. She was granted a recording contract to sign with Republic Records. In 2013, she released her debut studio album called ‘Yours Truly’, which debuted as number one on the US Billboard 200. In 2014, Ariana released her second studio album called ‘My Everything’. The album gained the first spot in the United States. She even went on to promote ‘My Everything’ in Europe and North America in 2015, with a tour titled The Honeymoon Tour.

Career Highlights

‘The Way’, her single, became a top ten hits on the Billboard Hot 100. There were even a few critics comparing her wide vocal series to Mariah Carey. With songs such as “Love Me Harder”, “Bang Bang”, “Problem”, and “Break Free”, were on the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100 for thirty-four constant weeks and had the most top 10 singles of any singer in 2014.

Awards/Achievements

Ariana was named as “Best Female” and “Best Song” at the 2014 MTV Europe Music Awards, Music Business Association’s Breakthrough Artist of the Year “Best Pop Video” at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards, and new Artist of the Year at the 2013 American Music Awards.

Personal Life

Ariana dated Australian YouTube comedian Jai Brooks and actor Graham Phillips. Later, she dated The Wanted member Nathan Sykes, and was also seen in a relationship with rapper Big Sean in 2015. In a March 2013 public campaign called “Delete Digital Drama”, she was featured on Seventeen magazines to end online bullying. She has taken numerous actions to help LGBT rights.

Conclusion

